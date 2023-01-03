Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
kwit.org
NEWS 1.3.23: As Wintry Weather Moves Through Siouxland, Weather Officials Welcome the Extra Moisture After a Drought-Plagued 2022
Because of a wintry mix of ice and snow, the holiday break was extended for one more day for some Siouxland students today. This message greeted the parents and guardians of thousands of students this morning. “Due to the weather, there is no school in the Sioux City Community School...
siouxlandnews.com
More snow in the forecast
The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
kwit.org
NEWS 1.2.23: Ice and Winter Storm Warnings Expected to Impact Siouxland
The weather is the big concern in Siouxland today. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls talked to Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the latest on the forecast and what Siouxland could expect with this potential winter/ice storm. Parts of Siouxland are under either an Ice Warning or Winter Storm Warning. The following interview took place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
KELOLAND TV
No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
January 2nd PM: Substantial ice and snow set to create hazardous travel conditions
We are looking at a very messy start to the week across Siouxland with Ice Storm Warnings issued for the majority of Siouxland with some northern and western counties under Winter Storm Warnings and a couple very southeastern areas under a Winter Weather Advisory.
q957.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
kscj.com
NO SIOUX CITY TRASH COLLECTION TUESDAY
GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION WILL NOT OCCUR TUESDAY IN SIOUX CITY DUE TO THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. THERE WILL BE A ONE-DAY DELAY WITH TUESDAY COLLECTIONS TO BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY WITH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF SATURDAY. MONDAY COLLECTIONS SHOULD BE COMPLETED TODAY. THE...
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s Day is Quiet; Winter Storm Headlines for Mon-Tue: Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, January 1
The first day of the New Year picks up where the last day of 2022 leaves off, with quiet weather across the region. The main difference will be an increase in cloud cover as low pressure begins to develop to the west (More on that later, as there are updates to the Monday-Tuesday outlook).
Radio Iowa
Iowa DOT officer injured on I-29 when semi hits SUV
The Iowa DOT is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention to what’s ahead after a DOT vehicle was heavily damaged yesterday in a crash on Interstate 29 in western Iowa. According to a spokesperson for the Iowa DOT, a motor enforcement officer was inside his vehicle, providing traffic control at a crash south of Onawa, in the southbound lanes of I-29, when a semi hit his SUV from behind.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 6 deaths reported; Active cases, hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up two deaths to 3,124. The six new deaths are four women and two men in the following age ranges 20-29 (1), 30-39 (1), 70-79 (1) and 80+ (3). Five of the new deaths were in Minnehaha County; Lyman County reported one new death.
KELOLAND TV
Another system is on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
siouxlandnews.com
New Year's Day twins, first born in 2023 in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's shared the news about the first babies born in 2023 in Siouxland - twin boys!. Mother Tristin Grant told Siouxland News her twin boys were born around 8:30 & 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 1st - helping her ring in the new year.
dakotanewsnow.com
Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
gowatertown.net
Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead
CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center approves natural gas project
SIOUX CENTER—A new natural gas line connecting Sioux Center to a source of locally-produced natural gas could start next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Dec. 21 meeting approved giving city utilities manager Murray Hulstein authority to sign the agreement between West Branch RNG and the city of Sioux Center when the agreement is officially complete. The city council spent about a half hour of its meeting reviewing the agreement with assistant utilities manager Adam Fedders, who noted a few words need to be tweaked yet before the agreement can officially be signed.
70s soft rock band to play Saint Patrick’s Day concert at Hard Rock
The band was conceived when two members had a few cocktails and conceived of the band.
KELOLAND TV
Police in Sioux Falls search for missing 13-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to the police department, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen on Saturday, December 31, in the area of 15th and Glendale. She is 5’00’, 100 pounds, and has black...
