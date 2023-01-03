ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at snow numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

More snow in the forecast

The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kwit.org

NEWS 1.2.23: Ice and Winter Storm Warnings Expected to Impact Siouxland

The weather is the big concern in Siouxland today. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls talked to Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the latest on the forecast and what Siouxland could expect with this potential winter/ice storm. Parts of Siouxland are under either an Ice Warning or Winter Storm Warning. The following interview took place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

NO SIOUX CITY TRASH COLLECTION TUESDAY

GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION WILL NOT OCCUR TUESDAY IN SIOUX CITY DUE TO THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. THERE WILL BE A ONE-DAY DELAY WITH TUESDAY COLLECTIONS TO BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY WITH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF SATURDAY. MONDAY COLLECTIONS SHOULD BE COMPLETED TODAY. THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Iowa DOT officer injured on I-29 when semi hits SUV

The Iowa DOT is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention to what’s ahead after a DOT vehicle was heavily damaged yesterday in a crash on Interstate 29 in western Iowa. According to a spokesperson for the Iowa DOT, a motor enforcement officer was inside his vehicle, providing traffic control at a crash south of Onawa, in the southbound lanes of I-29, when a semi hit his SUV from behind.
ONAWA, IA
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 6 deaths reported; Active cases, hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up two deaths to 3,124. The six new deaths are four women and two men in the following age ranges 20-29 (1), 30-39 (1), 70-79 (1) and 80+ (3). Five of the new deaths were in Minnehaha County; Lyman County reported one new death.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another system is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

New Year's Day twins, first born in 2023 in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's shared the news about the first babies born in 2023 in Siouxland - twin boys!. Mother Tristin Grant told Siouxland News her twin boys were born around 8:30 & 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 1st - helping her ring in the new year.
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead

CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
CANTON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center approves natural gas project

SIOUX CENTER—A new natural gas line connecting Sioux Center to a source of locally-produced natural gas could start next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Dec. 21 meeting approved giving city utilities manager Murray Hulstein authority to sign the agreement between West Branch RNG and the city of Sioux Center when the agreement is officially complete. The city council spent about a half hour of its meeting reviewing the agreement with assistant utilities manager Adam Fedders, who noted a few words need to be tweaked yet before the agreement can officially be signed.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Police in Sioux Falls search for missing 13-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to the police department, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen on Saturday, December 31, in the area of 15th and Glendale. She is 5’00’, 100 pounds, and has black...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

