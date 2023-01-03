ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HometownLife.com

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) visit the Denver Broncos (4-12) Sunday in Week 18 at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Chargers vs. Broncosodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Chargers cruised...
DENVER, CO
HometownLife.com

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals odds, picks and predictions

The Baltimore Ravens (10-6) face the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) Sunday. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Ravens vs. Bengalsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. After their Week 17 game with the Buffalo...
BALTIMORE, MD
HometownLife.com

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears odds, picks and predictions

The Minnesota Vikings (12-4) try to keep a slim chance of moving from the No. 3 seed to the No. 2 seed in the NFC when they travel to Soldier Field to play the Chicago Bears (3-13) with a 1 p.m. Sunday kickoff (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Vikings at Bearsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
HometownLife.com

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills odds, picks and predictions

The New England Patriots (8-8) visit the Buffalo Bills (12-5) with playoff aspirations on the line Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Patriots vs. Bills odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. After beating the Miami Dolphins 23-21 as 3-point...
BUFFALO, NY
HometownLife.com

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders odds, picks and predictions

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) wrap up the regular season on the road Sunday at the Washington Commanders (7-8-1). Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at FedExField (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Cowboys vs. Commandersodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Cowboys have...
WASHINGTON, DC
HometownLife.com

Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-15) and Detroit Pistons (11-31) meet Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the 76ers vs. Pistons odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The 76ers failed to cover the spread as 5-point...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Jared Goff has changed my mind. Maybe he’s actually the Lions’ QB of the future | Opinion

I’ve had a revelation about Jared Goff. But first, let me offer a peek into how the sausage is made in the press box on deadline. Here’s how it works. Sports writers are usually writing throughout the game. It picks up after halftime, when we really hunker down and stop watching TikTok cat videos. When the outcome is sealed, especially late in a blowout, we stop watching the game and concentrate on writing.
DETROIT, MI

