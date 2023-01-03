ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

HometownLife.com

Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions

The Charlotte Hornets (10-29) battle the Milwaukee Bucks (25-13) Friday. Tip from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Hornets at Bucks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Hornets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 131-107...
HometownLife.com

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals odds, picks and predictions

The Baltimore Ravens (10-6) face the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) Sunday. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Ravens vs. Bengalsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. After their Week 17 game with the Buffalo...
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
HometownLife.com

Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-15) and Detroit Pistons (11-31) meet Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the 76ers vs. Pistons odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The 76ers failed to cover the spread as 5-point...
HometownLife.com

Damar Hamlin's collapse brings back scary memories for former Texas high school football standout

Matt Nader's mind started to race when he watched Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati during Monday night's NFL game. The images he saw terrified him. The TV replay showed Hamlin collapse after making a tackle. Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest and was administered CPR on the field during the TV timeout, and when the broadcast resumed, players and coaches from both teams consoled each other, Hamlin's teammates knelt in prayer at midfield and an ambulance drove onto the field to transport him to a nearby hospital. The NFL eventually postponed the game before canceling it entirely on Thursday.
