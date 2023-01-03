Matt Nader's mind started to race when he watched Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati during Monday night's NFL game. The images he saw terrified him. The TV replay showed Hamlin collapse after making a tackle. Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest and was administered CPR on the field during the TV timeout, and when the broadcast resumed, players and coaches from both teams consoled each other, Hamlin's teammates knelt in prayer at midfield and an ambulance drove onto the field to transport him to a nearby hospital. The NFL eventually postponed the game before canceling it entirely on Thursday.

