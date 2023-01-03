ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, team says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, and he continues to “progress remarkably” in his recovery, the Buffalo Bills said Friday. It’s the latest step in his remarkable recovery in...
Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin’s collapse

(AP) – Quick on-the-field emergency care from well-rehearsed medical personnel is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life. But whether his cardiac arrest could have been prevented is much less certain. Doctors say they’re still evaluating what caused Hamlin’s heart to stop after a tackle during Monday...
With Bills-Bengals canceled, how will the AFC playoffs work?

(KDVR) – During a special meeting Friday, NFL owners approved a potentially adjusted format for the AFC playoffs after the league decided not to resume the Bills-Bengals game Monday. The contest between the two AFC heavyweights was suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest...
