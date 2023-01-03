Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Recipe: Greek-style chicken and potatoes
With all eyes on Tarpon Springs for the annual Epiphany celebration, it's also a magnifying glass for the Greek culture. If there is one thing that represents heritage, it's the food. In fact, the Mediterranean diet is beneficial for many, doctors say. According to the Mayor Clinic, plant-based foods are...
sarasotamagazine.com
At Turmeric, Indian Cuisine Warms You From Within
Warm aromatic spices permeate the dining room at Turmeric. Hints of cinnamon, cardamom and clove hang in the air as Indian specialties pass through the dining room on their way to a hungry diner’s table. I’ve just stepped through the front door, and my mouth is already watering from the fragrance alone.
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit
This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
Longboat Observer
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
La Cabana, a new open air waterfront bar, debuts in St. Pete this weekend
It’s the nighttime counterpart of Patrona Coastal Cafe.
thebradentontimes.com
Weekend Sounds January 6-8
BRADENTON — The 941 music scene is coming into 2023 strong! Live music lovers will find multiple shows of various genres to choose from this weekend, with some notable shows lined up on Friday and Saturday nights right here in Bradenton. Check out the Bradenton Times Weekend Sounds to see what bands you can catch and where.
srqmagazine.com
The Players Centre Presents Pulitzer Prize Winning Play, Proof
The Players Centre presents the Pulitzer Prize winning play, Proof by David Auburn, Jan. 12-22, 2023 at Studio 1130-The Crossings at Siesta Key (3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239). Directed by Kelly Wynn Woodland, with Stage Manager Diane Cepeda, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play, Proof is a passionate, intelligent story about fathers and daughters, the nature of genius, and the power of love. On the eve of her 25th birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father’s who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. When: Jan. 12-14 and 17-21 at 7:30pm; Jan. 15 and 21-22 at 2pm.
Tampa’s first Peach Cobbler Factory opens, The Mill closes St. Pete location, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And the 3rd annual Sweet & Spicy festival takes over Tampa’s Riverwalk next weekend.
thrillgeek.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just announced their exciting lineup of events for 2023, offering guests never-ending fun and entertainment options including one-of-a-kind seasonal festivities, a world-class lineup of concerts and events included with park admission, and thrilling attractions such as the award-winning Iron Gwazi and the new Serengeti Flyer opening in Spring 2023.
srqmagazine.com
Sunshine State Theatre Presents Almost, Maine
This weekend, head down to Bradenton to catch Almost, Maine, from the Sunshine State Theatre. The production, which runs from Friday evening through Sunday, is not only the debut performance from Bradenton’s only professional nonprofit theater company but also the first play to be held at Oscura in old downtown.
Tampa's La Teresita lands on Food & Wine's list of 'Best Diners in Every State'
Yoder's in Sarasota did, too.
Tarpon Springs teen carries on family tradition
Elena Gonatos is a junior at East Lake High school and says being the dove bearer is something she always dreamed about.
24 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Tampa Bay's best concerts happening Jan. 5-12.
srqmagazine.com
Local Organizations Bring Choral Singing as a Better Approach to Improving Speech and Voice Disorders in Parkinson's.
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s and Key Chorale will offer the free voice strengthening program series, the Off-Key Chorale, beginning in January. The Off-Key Chorale provides an opportunity for individuals with Parkinson’s disease to improve and strengthen their voices through singing and provides a fellowship activity for people whose social opportunities are often limited by this disease. Celebrating its 10th year, the Off-Key Chorale kicks off the winter season with music from “The Times They Are A Changin” rehearsing every Thursday at 10:45am from January 12th – March 2nd at a new location -Senior Friendship Center at 1888 Brother Geenen Way in Sarasota. This program is offered at NO CHARGE and is comprised of people living with Parkinson’s, family members, caregivers, and volunteer singers from Key Chorale. Led by Joseph Caulkins, Key Chorale Artistic Director with live musical accompaniment by Lee Dougherty Ross with Artist Series Concerts.Register for this free program on the Neuro Challenge Program Calendar at NeuroChallenge.org.
‘Ever try saying no to a bloodhound?’ Bradenton K9 throws tantrum over new toy
Ruff day? The Bradenton Police Department shared an adorable video showing their own Tracking Search and Rescue K9, Liberty, being a bit overdramatic when she didn't get her way.
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest
TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
thrillgeek.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer on the 2023 Fun Card
Families can start 2023 the right way with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day, and return again and again for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks, through December 31, 2023. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
