The Players Centre presents the Pulitzer Prize winning play, Proof by David Auburn, Jan. 12-22, 2023 at Studio 1130-The Crossings at Siesta Key (3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239). Directed by Kelly Wynn Woodland, with Stage Manager Diane Cepeda, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play, Proof is a passionate, intelligent story about fathers and daughters, the nature of genius, and the power of love. On the eve of her 25th birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father’s who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. When: Jan. 12-14 and 17-21 at 7:30pm; Jan. 15 and 21-22 at 2pm.

