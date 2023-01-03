Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
WCVB
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 18
It all comes down to this. The NFL's 14 participants in the 2023 playoffs will be determined in Week 18, and while 11 spots have already been clinched, the final three berths will come right down to the wire. It will begin on Saturday when the Jaguars and Titans play...
Chargers Could Have AFC's No. 5 Seed Wrapped Up Before Sunday's Kickoff at Broncos
COSTA MESA – When the Chargers' Week 18 game against the Broncos at Empower Field kicks off, they could need a win to lock in the AFC's No. 5 seed for the playoffs. However, there's also a chance the game has no playoff implications, as well. The NFL announced...
Chargers' first injury report vs. Broncos, Week 18
The Chargers held their first practice ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday. Here is a look at the injury report. Note: This is estimated because the team just had a walkthrough. Player Injury Participation. CB Bryce Callahan Groin FP. QB Justin Herbert Left shoulder FP.
NBC Sports
Pats show support for Damar Hamlin with message at Gillette Stadium
NFL teams are joining forces to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. The New England Patriots joined the other 31 clubs in changing their social media profile photos to "Pray...
Los Angeles Chargers Make Bold Lineup Decision For Week 18
The Los Angeles Chargers are faced with the age-old question numerous teams have to answer at the end of the season. Should they play their regulars or get some rest ahead of what they hope will be a lengthy postseason run?. The Chargers clinched a playoff berth in Week 16,...
NFL Week 18 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 18 NFL schedule
There are some intriguing and important games on the NFL Week 18 schedule. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 18 NFL game. NFL Week 18 picks: Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Bills | Vikings vs. Bears | Texans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Dolphins | Panthers vs. Saints | Browns vs. Steelers | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Lions vs. Packers.
Damar Hamlin is awake and holding hands with family, his agent tells CNN, days after his cardiac arrest during NFL game
CNN — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, his agent and a teammate said Thursday morning, eliciting immediate relief and joy from supporters across the nation three days after the 24-year-old’s in-game cardiac arrest. Hamlin, who had been sedated during his hospitalization, is...
