Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Pats show support for Damar Hamlin with message at Gillette Stadium

NFL teams are joining forces to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. The New England Patriots joined the other 31 clubs in changing their social media profile photos to "Pray...
NFL Week 18 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 18 NFL schedule

There are some intriguing and important games on the NFL Week 18 schedule. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 18 NFL game. NFL Week 18 picks: Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Bills | Vikings vs. Bears | Texans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Dolphins | Panthers vs. Saints | Browns vs. Steelers | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Lions vs. Packers.

