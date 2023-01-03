ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

coastalreview.org

Pender to celebrate Year of the Trail with monthly hikes

To celebrate the 2023 Year of the Trail, Pender County is joining with a troupe of pirates, naturalists and historians to host a family friendly hike each month. Pender County Tourism, Pender County Parks and Recreation and Pender County Health Department staff are working with various organizations and municipalities to coordinate hikes of a mile long or shorter throughout the county.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Plane lands safely at Onslow Co. airport after emergency call

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

All lanes back open after accident caused backup near Kinston

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Dept. of Transportation tells us a crash near Kinston shut down lanes of traffic near Kinston. They say around 7:15 a.m. Thursday there was a car crash on NC-11 South in Lenoir County, near Braxton Road outside of Kinston. Two lanes were closed,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Toering new Lookout chief of interpretation, education

Nate Toering has been selected to serve as the new chief of interpretation and education for Cape Lookout National Seashore in Carteret County. Toering will oversee all park visitor centers, public programs, outreach and education in his new position. “I am honored to take on the responsibility of sharing the...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Body of Pitt Co. man missing since 2019 found in woods

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Human remains found just before Christmas belong to a man missing from Pitt County for three years. Phillip Rampey was reported missing from his Askew Road home on December 6, 2019. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for the 44-year-old man who deputies say was known to spend time in local woods.
PITT COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina

North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

First county baby of 2023 arrives

— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 2, 3 & 4

Linwood "Buddy" Letchworth, 67, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at Carolina East in New Bern. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. James Bennett. James Bennett, 80, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Food program offers $500 for older adults

EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for fraud suspects

Craven County, North Carolina — On January 4th, 2023, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the following three persons of interest in fraudulent activity cases at Dollar General. Anyone with information on the identities of these subjects is asked to contact...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

