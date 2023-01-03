Read full article on original website
Related
coastalreview.org
Pender to celebrate Year of the Trail with monthly hikes
To celebrate the 2023 Year of the Trail, Pender County is joining with a troupe of pirates, naturalists and historians to host a family friendly hike each month. Pender County Tourism, Pender County Parks and Recreation and Pender County Health Department staff are working with various organizations and municipalities to coordinate hikes of a mile long or shorter throughout the county.
WECT
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated as...
Plane lands safely at Onslow Co. airport after emergency call
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
Mysterious Sea Creature Spotted Along North Carolina Coast
Commenters debated online what the large creature could be.
WITN
All lanes back open after accident caused backup near Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Dept. of Transportation tells us a crash near Kinston shut down lanes of traffic near Kinston. They say around 7:15 a.m. Thursday there was a car crash on NC-11 South in Lenoir County, near Braxton Road outside of Kinston. Two lanes were closed,...
coastalreview.org
Toering new Lookout chief of interpretation, education
Nate Toering has been selected to serve as the new chief of interpretation and education for Cape Lookout National Seashore in Carteret County. Toering will oversee all park visitor centers, public programs, outreach and education in his new position. “I am honored to take on the responsibility of sharing the...
WITN
Body of Pitt Co. man missing since 2019 found in woods
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Human remains found just before Christmas belong to a man missing from Pitt County for three years. Phillip Rampey was reported missing from his Askew Road home on December 6, 2019. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for the 44-year-old man who deputies say was known to spend time in local woods.
country1037fm.com
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
The Daily South
“Something You Don’t See Everyday”: Mystery Creature Filmed Swimming Off North Carolina Stumps Internet
Theories are flying after a video of a large, reptile-like animal swimming in a North Carolina inlet went viral last week. Chaisin’ Tails Outdoors, a saltwater bait and tackle shop in Atlantic Beach, shared a clip of the mystery creature and its confusing movements on Facebook Tuesday. "Something you...
carolinacoastonline.com
First county baby of 2023 arrives
— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 2, 3 & 4
Linwood "Buddy" Letchworth, 67, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at Carolina East in New Bern. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. James Bennett. James Bennett, 80, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023...
carolinacoastonline.com
Food program offers $500 for older adults
EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
WITN
New Year’s Day brought the sudden death of a Pitt County Schools Elementary teacher
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students of Ridgewood Elementary are walking the halls with heavy hearts after losing one of their teachers, Mrs. Cherry McKnight. Kylie Ormond, one of McKnight’s childhood friends says, “I loved her and it’s very special to see how many other lives she touched in that way.”
WITN
UPDATE: Missing Craven County teen found
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that a missing teenager has been found. Deputies said that 15-year-old Tanajah Lewis is back with her family.
WNCT
Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer
NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
wcti12.com
Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for fraud suspects
Craven County, North Carolina — On January 4th, 2023, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the following three persons of interest in fraudulent activity cases at Dollar General. Anyone with information on the identities of these subjects is asked to contact...
WITN
One dead, one injured in New Year’s Day shooting at Greenville apartment
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a New Year’s Day homicide in Greenville after two people were shot at an apartment complex. Greenville police said officers got a call around 4 a.m. on Sunday to 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apartment 206 inside of the Copper Beech apartment complex.
WITN
Man on death row for killing, raping 5-year-old Wayne Co. girl dies in prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man on death row for killing a 5-year-old Wayne County girl has died in prison. State prison officials say Eric Lane died of natural causes early this morning in Central Prison Medical Center. The 51-year-old Lane was sentenced to death for the 2002 murder, rape,...
The Best North Carolina Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
Comments / 0