AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday officially appointed Jane Nelson to serve as the 115th Texas Secretary of State. "I am deeply honored to continue my career as a public servant as Texas Secretary of State, and am grateful for the confidence Gov. Abbott has placed in me to serve in this critical new role," Nelson said. "As secretary of state, I hope to continue safeguarding the integrity of our state's elections and enhance transparency so that all Texas voters can have confidence in fair, accurate elections across each of our 254 counties."

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO