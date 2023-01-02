Read full article on original website
Grandview Speedway announces opening day for 2023
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Race fans in Berks County have something to cheer about in the new year. Grandview Speedway announced on their Facebook page that opening day for the 2023 racing season will be April 1, with a rain date of April 8. The future of the beloved Berks...
Dairy Resources
Gail Klinkner, a dairy farmer from Liberty Pole, Wisconsin, recently was appointed to serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. She will serve with 35 other dairy farmer-members representing 12 geographic regions within the United States as well as one importer representing dairy importers.
Kouts, Valpo, South Central High top NWI in graduation rate
Kouts Middle/Senior High School saw 100% of its 66 seniors graduate in 2022 while South Central Jr./Sr. High School and Valparaiso High School saw 98.77% and 98.53%, respectively, of their seniors graduating, according to data released last week by the Indiana Department of Education. The three high schools boasted the...
Jim Pillen sworn in as 41st governor of Nebraska
Gov. Jim Pillen pledged Thursday to pursue "transformational tax change" and a restructuring of the state's school aid formula in order to spread more state funding assistance across Nebraska during an inaugural address that extolled conservative government. "We expect low taxes, carefully controlled spending, transparency and accountability," Pillen said. "Great...
Report: Wisconsin tax burden lowest ever
(The Center Square) – Another report brings another round of good news for Wisconsin taxpayers. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a new study on Thursday that says the state's tax burden is at its lowest level ever. “With a historic state income tax cut now in effect, the combined...
Several school choice bills pre-filed in Virginia legislature
(The Center Square) – Proposed education bills having to do with “parental choice” and “parental rights” could spark debate among lawmakers after the Virginia General Assembly convenes the 2023 legislative session next week. Several education bills have been pre-filed ahead of Wednesday's session start in...
WyHy Credit Union Sponsors Student Financial Education Program Through Stukent
WyHy Credit Union, headquartered in Cheyenne, announced a partnership with Stukent, an education, and digital courseware company, in order to bring a state-of-the-art financial simulator to high schools across Wyoming. WyHy is providing the Stukent personal financial simulations free of charge to high schools statewide to enable students to acquire personal financial skills using technology and decision-learning techniques.
How authorities tracked murder suspect from Idaho to Pa.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - According to court records, Bryan Kohberger's activities near the victims' home didn't begin in December. August 21, 2022- It's 10:34 p.m. Kohberger's cell phone records show that he was near the King Road home. He stayed close by, until about 11:35 p.m. Two minutes later, he was...
Report: Mississippi has under 1 million residents enrolled in Medicaid
(The Center Square) – As Medicaid enrollment is expected to top 100 million in the next couple months, Mississippi has yet to reach the 1 million threshold. The Foundation for Government Accountability has released a new study that illustrates that more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the program. Medicaid provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities.
Choosing a new speaker, secret ballots among decisions awaiting Nebraska Legislature as it returns
The Legislature launches its 2023 session Wednesday with change in the air. New leadership in both the legislative and executive branches of state government; 16 new senators ready to take the oath of office. And looming on the horizon is a proposal to change the selection of legislative leaders, which...
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she's ready to make history
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - It's safe to say Arkansas' governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in the middle of a whirlwind. She's assembling a Cabinet and staff, finalizing a legislative agenda, and planning an inauguration and a move to the governor's mansion. All while becoming America's youngest chief executive. "Being sworn...
Jane Nelson officially appointed as 115th Texas Secretary of State
AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday officially appointed Jane Nelson to serve as the 115th Texas Secretary of State. "I am deeply honored to continue my career as a public servant as Texas Secretary of State, and am grateful for the confidence Gov. Abbott has placed in me to serve in this critical new role," Nelson said. "As secretary of state, I hope to continue safeguarding the integrity of our state's elections and enhance transparency so that all Texas voters can have confidence in fair, accurate elections across each of our 254 counties."
Suspect in Idaho killings waives extradition at hearing in Monroe
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared at an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg. Kohberger waived extradition, meaning the process of transporting him back to Idaho will be quicker.
Applications open for Illinois Conservation Foundation scholarship
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Conservation Foundation is accepting applications for the 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program. The foundation annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state's natural resources. Four scholarships of $2,000...
New Allentown city councilman a familiar face to many in the city
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santo Napoli is still getting used to the term "councilman." "It feels different," Napoli said. "Obviously, it's something I've never done before, but I'm thrilled for the opportunity and I'm excited to serve Allentown." Napoli was appointed Wednesday night by council to fill the open seat left...
New Ohio House speaker pledges to work with all
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s new House speaker promised to work with the entire chamber to help all Ohioans, and he drew the same commitment from Democrats who helped get him elected. The Ohio House begins its new session with the unexpected choice for speaker after Democrats voted...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Utah using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hellertown sues Lower Saucon over compost center funds
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The fight between two Northampton County municipalities continues. Hellertown borough filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Lower Saucon Township over what it says are unpaid funds involving the Saucon Valley Compost Center, the borough said in a social media post. Hellertown says Lower Saucon has not transferred over...
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield
(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
Proposal would lift two-year cap for lawmakers to return to teaching in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — When J.J. Dossett lost his November bid for reelection to the Senate, he wanted to return to teaching. But a state law put a two-year waiting period in place before Dossett, a Democrat from Owasso, could go back to the classroom. Oklahoma law prohibits a member...
