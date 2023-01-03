Read full article on original website
Longtime Boyertown mayor and community member Mayor Marianne Deery dies
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A former mayor and longtime supporter of the Boyertown community has died. Building a Better Boyertown said one of its founders, Marianne Deery, died yesterday. She served 20 years as the borough's mayor after winning her first term in 2001 as a write-in candidate. Deery, a Boyertown...
Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers
The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana's executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican chief...
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
Boyd claims title as one of Missouri Legislature's youngest members
A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2. According to the Missouri Legislative Library, the most recent member...
Political notebook: After long climb, state tax revenue leveling out
Flattening: Gross revenue to the state treasury in December exceeded the total for the same month a year ago by 5.7% — normally a sign of healthy growth but in this case barely in line with inflation. In making his last report before leaving office on Monday, state Treasurer...
THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: A South Carolinian is elected speaker of the House
Only 54 people have served as speaker of the house. The 90th person to do so was a South Carolinian. In January 1814, Henry Clay was appointed to a peace commission to end the war with Great Britain. That left a vacancy in the role of speaker of the U.S. House and South Carolina’s Langdon Cheves was elected to fill it. Having served as a state representative and state attorney general, Cheves was elected to the U.S. House in 1810. He served there along with William Lowndes, David R. Williams, and John C. Calhoun. All four South Carolinians were well-known “War Hawks” who supported the conflict with Great Britain.
ARP funds to be spent on affordable housing, community recovery from COVID in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - We're learning more about how the city of Bethlehem plans to spend pandemic relief aid it received from the federal government. Mayor J. William Reynolds was at City Hall Friday to discuss how $16 million from the American Rescue Plan will be used as part of Bethlehem's budget for the year.
Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences
Originally published Jan. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform.
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Fremont County on Wednesday, January 11
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. Mr. Budd represented Fremont County in the Wyoming...
Expense credit applications exceed legislative cap
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Revenue has announced that, on Jan. 3, taxpayer applications for the popular Georgia Education Expense Credit exceeded the $120 million cap on tax credits available in 2023. Applications submitted by the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program, Georgia’s largest student scholarship organization, totaled $72.6 million.
Governor’s inauguration to broadcast, stream live
COLUMBIA – South Carolina’s 98th Gubernatorial Inauguration will broadcast and stream live on South Carolina ETV and Public Radio beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. The swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is set to take place at the South Carolina Statehouse...
Neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman, shaken by her disappearance, will hold vigil Saturday night
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - In Montgomery County, officials are asking for the public's help to locate a missing mother. 43-year-old Jennifer Brown was last seen this past Tuesday. It seems she may have disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Neighbors say they're shaken by the news. "Law enforcement is very concerned about...
BOB MAINDELLE: Fish were in schools, but kids were not
On their final day off from school as their Christmas holiday break came to a close, four Fort Hood kids from two military families enjoyed both good weather and good fishing, provided to them free of charge by the Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) program earlier this week.
Country concerts to dominate Nebraska this spring
If you like country concerts, Nebraska is the place to be — at least in the first half of 2023. Between early February and the end of May, the state’s two major concert venues will host seven country concerts — all by established stars who are returning to the state, if not the venue, for shows that should all draw close to capacity crowds.
Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 5 to Jan. 11
Hyperlinks to event details in our weekly newsletter and at AKconcerts.com. Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p The Carousel Lounge –...
Man shot and killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis, police said. Around 9:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to the 7400 block of State Street to examine a homicide. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old East St. Louis resident. Police...
