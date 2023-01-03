Only 54 people have served as speaker of the house. The 90th person to do so was a South Carolinian. In January 1814, Henry Clay was appointed to a peace commission to end the war with Great Britain. That left a vacancy in the role of speaker of the U.S. House and South Carolina’s Langdon Cheves was elected to fill it. Having served as a state representative and state attorney general, Cheves was elected to the U.S. House in 1810. He served there along with William Lowndes, David R. Williams, and John C. Calhoun. All four South Carolinians were well-known “War Hawks” who supported the conflict with Great Britain.

