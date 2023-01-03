1/2/23 Rutgers 65, No. 1 Purdue 64

Cam Spencer, a transfer from Loyola (Maryland), hit a game-winner for Rutgers (10-4, 2-1) with 14 seconds remaining to upset No. 1 Purdue, 65-64, Monday night in Mackey Arena.

Spencer's heroics came after Purdue overcame a 13-point, second-half lead to take its own 2-point advantage 64-62 with 30 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Fletcher Loyer. That was one of the two times the Boilers led in the second half.

The Boilers were led by Zach Edey with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He was 6 of 10 from the field an 7 of 9 from the line. Brandon Newman (11 points) and Fletcher Loyer (10 points) joined Edey in double-digit scoring.

Rutgers was led by Paul Mulcahy with 16 points, 6 assists, 4 steals and 0 turnovers.