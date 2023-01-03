ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1/2/23 Rutgers, Team Celebration

Members of the Rutgers basketball team celebrate after Purdue failed to make a last-second basket to try and win the game on Monday night. It turns out the celebration was a bit premature as there was 0.4 seconds left. Rutgers made a turnover trying to inbounds the ball, but Purdue failed to hit a shot at the end.

