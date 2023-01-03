1/2/23 Rutgers, Coach Matt Painter

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants, ESPN reported. Hurts has missed the past two games -- both Philadelphia losses -- with an injury to his right throwing shoulder as the Eagles (13-3) failed to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Needing a win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles appear likely to have their QB1 back Sunday. Jalen Hurts, out with a shoulder injury since Dec. 18, worked with the first-team offense in Thursday's practice. While he was officially listed as limited, teammates said...
