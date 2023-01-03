Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
Bills open first game since Damar Hamlin incident with Nyheim Hines kickoff return for TD
Days after Damar Hamlin was hospitalized with cardiac arrest, the Buffalo Bills returned to the field against the New England Patriots. They did it with a bang. Nyheim Hines returned the game's opening kickoff for a touchdown on Sunday, sending the Buffalo crowd into a frenzy. Hamlin, who has shown...
Bills’ fans back Hamlin at emotional home game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lot of emotion in Orchard Park as the entire country rallied around Damar Hamlin, and fans we spoke with say this game was so much more than a win for the Bills against the Patriots, it was Western New York coming together as a family. One family that sticks […]
NFL world laughs at all-time hilarious penalty
Trailing 9-3 to the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds of the first half, the Detroit Lions lined up for a 48-yard field goal. It seemed like a normal play. This time, though, it was anything but, thanks largely to Green Bay’s Rasul Douglas. Before the Lions could snap the ball, the Packers called Read more... The post NFL world laughs at all-time hilarious penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Williams, other Chargers hurt; so why did Brandon Staley play starters?
The Chargers' season finale was meaningless so why did coach Brandon Staley play starters? Mike Williams, Joey Bosa and Kenneth Murray Jr. were injured.
Lions vs. Packers Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Game Audio & Highlights | NFL Week 18
The Detroit Lions are on the road facing the Green Bay Packers for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season by Lions Talk by Chat Sports. In this NFL live stream, Mike Kimber has live audio of the game with a play-by-play of what is happening on the field. Fox is broadcasting the Lions vs. Bears game live for the NFL season, but if you don’t want to pay for cable, Mike has a Lions-free stream of the scoreboa.
Saturday NFL double-header live discussion: Titans at Jaguars
Another Saturday NFL game for your viewing pleasure. It’s a winner-take-all game in the AFC South between the Titans and Jaguars.
2022 NFL Season: Week 18 early games open thread
It will be a deeply emotional scene in Buffalo when the Bills take on the New England Patriots. Yes, the Bills still have seeding to play for but this is the first game since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and subsequent recovery. There are league-wide tributes and showings of support for Damar Hamlin, but nothing will match what we will see in Buffalo.
49ers – Cardinals Live Blog
This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. I will provide updates and analysis from the press box throughout the game.
NFC East Wrap: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Seeded for Playoffs
Wrapping up the NFC East's final week of the regular season.
Vikings' 2023 Opponents Set: Tough Slate Includes Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs, Bengals
The Vikings won the division, so they'll play a first-place schedule next season.
Stephen Ross WANTS Aaron Rodgers?? + Latest Rumors On Sean Payton | Miami Dolphins Rumors Q&A
Dolphins Today host Will Scott is back with another Dolphins rumors mailbag on Dolphins Today. There’s plenty to discuss leading up to Miami’s must-win NFL Week 18 game vs. the Jets, and if they lose, it could get ugly on Monday in Miami Gardens. Here are the questions asked on today’s show: - How will Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson play on Sunday? - Who should replace Josh Boyer if the Dolphins DC is fired? - Will Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith be back in 2023? - Could the Dolphins pursue Packers QB Aaron Rodgers? - Trade for Lamar Jackson?
Raiders vs. Chiefs Postgame Reaction & Raiders Rumors On Jarrett Stidham & NFL Playoff Picture
Raiders vs.Chiefs postgame reaction from Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz. The Las Vegas Raiders 31-13 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in this NFL week 18 matchup. Chiefs vs. Raiders highlights are something to watch and make your own analysis on, or you could just watch this post game reaction from Mitchell Renz! Raider Nation we will talk about, Jarrett Stidham, Josh McDaniels, Davante A.
Raiders 2023 schedule: Opponents for Las Vegas
With the the dust just settling on a disappointing 2022 season for the Las Vegas Raiders, it is already time to start thinking about the 2023 season. The Raiders’ opponents for the 17-game regular-season schedule has been finalized. The Raiders have nine home games at Allegiant Stadium in 2023. The exact schedule and dates will be released in the spring, likely in May. let’s take a look at the Raiders’ 2023 opponents:
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV for Friday's game at LCA
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.
VIDEO: Detroit Lions 2022 season recap, Packers hype video (UPDATED)
When the Detroit Lions home finale moved to the two-minute warning, Ford Field played a video over the big screens unannounced. With the Lions already up 41-10 and the game already in hand, the home crowd—which was maybe at half capacity after many had left early—were eerily silent and attentive to the video.
Track and Field Announces Indoor and Outdoor Schedules
CINCINNATI - Xavier track and field announced its indoor and outdoor schedules on Friday afternoon. The Musketeers open the indoor season on Jan. 13-14 at the Louisville Classic. INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD. Jan. 13-14 - Louisville Classic - Louisville, Ky. Jan. 21 - MSJ Invite - Cincinnati, Ohio. Jan. 27-28...
Baltimore Beatdown game picks Week 18: Saturday edition
We’ve arrived at our destination. The final week of the 2022-2023 regular season has arrived and all that’s left is to make our final weekend picks and let the chips fall as they may! First, let’s get to the standings. Standings. Kyle Barber: 163-86 Frank Platko: 160-93.
