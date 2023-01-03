Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Valkyrae explains why she blocked “like a million” of her viewers live on YouTube
YouTube streaming star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has explained why she handed out a lot of bans to viewers while she was watching a true crime documentary. Valkyrae is one of the biggest streamers on YouTube, boasting an enormous fanbase. Naturally, that translates to a lot of active participants in the chat.
dexerto.com
What does the croissant emoji mean on TikTok?
There has been an influx of croissant emojis in various comment sections across TikTok as part of a new trend — here’s everything to know about it. There have been a whole host of different comment memes to have gone viral on TikTok in recent years. This involved people spamming things like a brownie recipe, or the phrases ‘crop’ and ‘story time’ under videos where it wasn’t related to the content.
dexerto.com
What is TikTok’s ‘why are chickens so funny’ joke? Origin of viral clip
TikTok has become obsessed with the ‘why are chickens so funny’ joke, but what’s it all about? Here’s what you need to know. Hundreds of thousands of videos are posted to TikTok each day, covering pretty much every corner of the internet and interest, but it’s only a select few that go wildly viral.
Comments / 0