Business trends for 2023 include AI, blockchain, secondhand shopping, and health
Founders Insider surveyed said more companies will adopt AI technology, wellness brands will rise, and e-commerce will continue to boom.
These are the weirdest NFTs of 2022
NFTs have been everywhere this year, with the controversial digital art in production by everyone from big brands and video game companies to artists and popstars. Whatever you think of the art form, it can be worth serious money – and it comes in many different styles. But it's...
Marketers Talk Metaverse at CES 2023
While some marketers may be in a period of major experimentation with the metaverse, it’s hardly a fad initiative. Marketing executives from a diverse set of industries weighed in on virtual worlds—strategies for it and where it’s going—as innovation in the metaverse proves a major part of this year’s CES 2023 technology trade show in Las Vegas this week. “What we’re learning about metaverse now, and you’ll see this and witness this at CES, is that I think the hypothesis before on the metaverse is these hyper-immersive, shared experiences. Something like [sci-fi movie] ‘Ready Player One’,” said Consumer Technology Association vice president...
CoinTelegraph
Metaverse to possibly create $5T in value by 2030: McKinsey report
While the 2022 bear market grazed off the excitement around the budding crypto sub-ecosystems such as nonfungible tokens (NFTs), the Metaverse remains well-positioned for long-term disruption. Considering the myriad consumer and business-centric use cases the metaverse could cater to, a McKinsey & Company report highlights the technology’s potential to generate up to $5 trillion in value by 2030.
ValueWalk
Almost A Quarter Of Crypto Business Leaders Studied Computer Science
Research reveals the most common degrees studied by the world’s crypto business leaders and what universities they attended. CoinJournal has revealed which university subjects were studied by the most business leaders in the sector in a study of more than 150 CEOs, founders and chairmen of blockchain and cryptocurrency companies. The study also revealed which countries offer the most crypto job opportunities and the countries with the highest paying crypto jobs.
Crypto Industry In 2023: What to Expect
The cryptocurrency industry has been rapidly evolving in the past decade. It has been consistently growing in terms of size and the number of its components. Cryptocurrencies constituted the primary element of the industry during its initial development stage. The next evolutionary step was the introduction of crypto-assets built on...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard Announces Web3 Program to Develop Emerging Musical Artists in Digital Economy
The Mastercard Artist Accelerator will harness Web3 technologies on the Polygon blockchain, “forging new territory by connecting artists with mentors and fans in an exclusive development program”. Mastercard (NYSE: MA) extended its growing music footprint “with the launch of the Web3-based Mastercard Artist Accelerator program.”. Web3’s capabilities “have...
How a Gift Sparked a Creative Revolution
Rooted in what is known as disruptive technology, the Accutron wrist watch led to the creation of a culturally iconic sneaker. How, exactly, you may ask?. In 1960, when Bulova released the first and most advanced electronic watch in the world, the design was considered to be a major breakthrough in timekeeping.
Startups of the Year 2023: Lock-In All-Year Long Advertising at < $1 CPM
HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year is back and it is bigger, better, and more beautiful than ever!. The AD slots are prime rib, the pages have been max-SEO-optimized, and more than 50,000 startups across 4200+ cities will activate their marketing machineries to become the best startup in their backyards.
thenewscrypto.com
Metaverse Could Possibly Bring in $5 Trillion by 2030 as per Mckinsey
The report emphasized the need for four technological enablers for the Metaverse. The metaverse may host more than half of all live events. While enthusiasm for new crypto sub-ecosystems like NFTs was dampened by the 2022 bear market. The Metaverse is still set up for long-term upheaval. McKinsey & Company estimates that the metaverse might be worth up to $5 trillion by 2030. Because of the wide variety of consumer and business-focused use cases, it could support.
CoinDesk
Microsoft Exec Says Metaverse Is Must-Have
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. LAS VEGAS — Technology company Microsoft (MSFT) is holding on tightly to its future in the metaverse. Joining CoinDesk TV’s “All About Bitcoin” live from CES 2023, Henry Bzeih, global chief strategy officer...
The Noonification: 23 Predictions to Prepare You for 2023 (1/6/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Startups of the Year 2023: Lock-In All-Year Long Advertising...
ceoworld.biz
How Big Companies Can Innovate Like Small Start-ups?
The Indian market is on a roll, with startup’s mushrooming and flourishing at an unfathomable rate, this has left big corporations pondering over what could be the secret concoction to their rolling success. The unicorns have hogged the limelight for quite some time, they are more like an overnight sensation, and this has left everyone’s eyeballs rolling !
The Noonification: Metas Oops Moment (1/4/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Metas Oops Moment. By @sheharyarkhan [ 4 Min read...
Virtual Assets, Charity, and Humanity in 2023
Ishan Pandey: Hi Jerry Lopez, welcome again to our series “Behind the Startup.”It is amazing to see a Web3 start-up with philanthropic values advance in the cryptocurrency sector. Please let us know how the general public and crypto enthusiasts are responding. Jerry Lopez: We’ve had a tremendous response...
How to Debug Streams and Collections
I will run a book giveaway promotion on the Code Ranch on January 17th. Be sure to be there and let your friends know. It would be great to answer your questions about debugging. I'm very excited by this and by the feedback I'm getting for the course and new videos.
Are Developers The Driving Force For Innovation In Tech?
Tech innovation has become the driving force of our economy. In fact, there are many studies that show how it is the most important contributor to a nation's economic growth. With such a strong focus on technology, companies need developers more than ever before for their teams to thrive. Only...
A new futuristic concept car is designed to foster personal connection
The Asahi Kasei AKXY2 concept car is designed to envision a future of sustainable and community-focused transportation. The Tokyo-based firm hopes its concept will light up imaginations and reposition the automobile as a social device rather than a soulless commuting machine. It is showing off a number of innovations related...
BBC
The pandemic entrepreneurs moving into the High Street
The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns that followed led many High Street shops to close and lie vacant. But a new breed of first-time entrepreneur, which also emerged during the pandemic, is now filling some of those empty units - even if rising costs are posing a challenge. "I didn't even...
This week in the metaverse: A major video game company wants to incorporate NFTs, Vespa may make virtual scooters, and Animoca Brands gears up for a major Web3 fund
Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda reaffirmed the company's commitment to NFTs in a Jan. 1 letter. Welcome to This Week in the Metaverse, where Fortune rounds up the most interesting news in the world of NFTs, culture, and virtual worlds. Email marco.quiroz-gutierrez@fortune.com with tips. A 2023 rebound for NFTs—after demand...
