While some marketers may be in a period of major experimentation with the metaverse, it’s hardly a fad initiative. Marketing executives from a diverse set of industries weighed in on virtual worlds—strategies for it and where it’s going—as innovation in the metaverse proves a major part of this year’s CES 2023 technology trade show in Las Vegas this week. “What we’re learning about metaverse now, and you’ll see this and witness this at CES, is that I think the hypothesis before on the metaverse is these hyper-immersive, shared experiences. Something like [sci-fi movie] ‘Ready Player One’,” said Consumer Technology Association vice president...

2 DAYS AGO