Baltimore, MD

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the field against one another again this... The post NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wbaltv.com

Ravens, Bengals game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday afternoon announced Sunday's game in Cincinnati will be played at 1 p.m. Additionally, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remained absent Wednesday from the portion of practice open to reporters. Baltimore's star quarterback hasn't practiced since injuring his knee Dec. 4 in...
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

Bills vs. Bengals MNF: Open Thread, Picks

The final Monday Night football of the 2022 regular season is upon us and it’s one helluva matchup as the Cincinnati Bengals (-7) (11-3) welcome the Buffalo Bills (-7.5) 12-3 to Paycor Stadium. Odds. Bills -2.5 Over/Under: 50.5. Moneyline: Bills -140, Bengals +120. playoff seeding greatly, after their defeat...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Baltimore

Ravens light up M&T Bank Stadium in red, white and blue to continue support for Buffalo Bills injured player

BALTIMORE - Despite being AFC foes, for this moment, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are playing for the same team.The Ravens are showing its support for the Bills, and second-year safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest after he attempted to tackle Bengals' Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football in Cincinnati.NFL officials said Hamlin collapsed on the field, and medical personnel needed to use defibrillators and CPR to revive him. He is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.Players, teams and fans across the country have displayed support and empathy for the injured player.The Ravens lit up M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday with red, white and blue - Buffalo Bills colors.The social media team, in collaboration with every NFL team, changed their profile picture to Hamlin's No. 3 jersey.The Ravens players also offered prayers, condolences and camaraderie with the Bills.Baltimore is scheduled to play Cincinnati on Sunday in a game that could determine the AFC North title.However, that game time has not been scheduled, nor are the players concerned by that right now.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

Chargers and Rams offer prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

The Los Angeles Chargers and Rams offer their best wishes and prayers after watching Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapse during a Monday Night Football matchup.As of 8:23 p.m., Hamlin is in critical condition after tackling a Cincinnati Bengals receiver, the NFL announced. The remainder of the game was postponed following the injury. The NFL did not say when the rest of the game would be played.  Players from both the Chargers and the Rams expressed their concerns and wished Hamlin a speedy recovery. Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day called for the league to cancel the game shortly after the injury. Former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and other players offered prayers for Hamlin and his family.Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox, backup quarterback Chase Daniel and echoed Whitworth's sentiments. 
chatsports.com

NFL picks, Week 18

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
chatsports.com

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar Hamlin, his family, and the Buffalo Bills

It’s time we remember what is important. Football, at all levels, is a game that brings people together. Sure, it’s about competition and rivalries too, but it can be argued that it’s the ultimate team sport. Teams are held together by the bonds of friendship and camaraderie. It’s about family.
chatsports.com

The End of an Era for Arizona Cardinals

What can you say about the 2022 Arizona Cardinals?. It’s almost impossible to describe or sum up. -OL coach files arbitration— Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) December 16, 2022. This doesn’t even include things like Hollywood Brown’s situation with his speeding ticket, Rondale Moore’s injuries or the Colt McCoy concussion,...

