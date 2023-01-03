Read full article on original website
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James reiterates that he is not interested in playing losing basketball in ESPN interview
All season long, and especially in recent weeks, LeBron James has been making it clear that he is sick and tired of playing losing basketball with the Lakers. From telling the media to ask general manager Rob Pelinka about potentially dealing the team’s tradeable first-round picks to a recent postgame diatribe in Miami in which he declared that “playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA,” James has hardly been subtle about his discontent with the current state of affairs in Los Angeles.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers Notebook: Austin Reaves’ lying eyes, finding the corners and Thomas Bryant cleaning the glass
After suffering a foot injury in the first half against the Nuggets, Anthony Davis was ruled out for the remainder of the game and consequentially hasn't hit the floor for the Lakers since. That was December 16th. And although they didn't know it at the time, the team would have...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers shut down The Beam in 136-134 victory
The Lakers continued their best stretch of the season on Friday night, unplugging the Sacramento Kings’ victory beam in a 136-134 victory. The matchup was as back-and-forth as it gets, with 18 lead changes and 20 ties, but in the end the Lakers secured the win in the closing seconds.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James, when asked if Lakers should make trade: ‘Y’all know what the f--- should be happening’
LeBron James is getting less and less subliminal with his pleas and demands to the Lakers front office. A week and a half ago, LeBron offered a not-so-thinly-veiled quote after the team’s loss in Miami dropped them to 14-21 on the season as he made it known he wants to compete for titles at this point in his career. Since that quote, the Lakers have not dropped a single one of their five games despite losing Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV in that span and all while Anthony Davis watches from the sideline.
silverscreenandroll.com
How can the Lakers overcome recent injury concerns?
If you’ve read anything I’ve written this season, heard even 30 seconds of any podcast I’ve hosted, followed me for even a few minutes on Twitter or even just walked by me in a grocery store, you probably know how desperate the Lakers are for any wings whatsoever. Due to one helluva series of Friday news dumps, the Lakers somehow are even worse off at that position we ever could’ve imagined and are looking for answers for at least the next couple weeks.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Anthony Davis to undergo first individual basketball workout to test foot in coming days
The Los Angeles Lakers got some bad injury news on Friday with the announcement that Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV will both miss the next two weeks, but flying more under the radar was a potentially meaningful and positive update on Anthony Davis and his efforts to return from the stress injury and bone spurs he’s dealing with in his right foot.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers ‘optimistic’ they are ‘poised for a playoff push’ when Anthony Davis returns
Somehow, the Lakers season is not even halfway over despite it feeling like there have been about three or four seasons in one. A slow start, starts and stops, winning streaks, and an Anthony Davis injury all have occurred in the opening 40 games. The good news is that the...
silverscreenandroll.com
Adding some lasers and familiar faces to this squad
With LAL keeping within striking distance of the play-in and being just 3 games back of the 6 seed, this team can add some offensive firepower and athleticism:. 1) Lakers get REAL shooters in Clarkson and Beasley, while Kuzma upped his game in real way in WSH. This trade will give the LAL a real playoff rotation (Schroder-Clarkson-LeBron-Kuz-AD starters, with Reeves-Beasley-Walker-Bryant off the bench), with younger and/or in prime players, instead of trading for vets like Bogdanovich.
silverscreenandroll.com
Discussion Thread of Non Lakers Games: Weekend of January 7th-8th.
First an introduction. My name is Alexis Skye aka BeautifulLakes. I am your Silver Screen and Roll moderator, and I will be publishing these threads two times a week. Once on Mondays for the week of games, and again on Saturday mornings for the weekend’s slate of games that are being shown at that time.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers to host Demarcus Cousins for workout next week
Despite getting close to filling out their 15-man roster by signing Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly not done looking at possible roster additions on the free agency market. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the team will bring in former center DeMarcus Cousins for a workout “at some point next week.”
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers officially sign Sterling Brown to 10-day contract
With the first day that teams could sign players to 10-day contracts passing on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally going to use the open roster spot they created by cutting Matt Ryan last month, as Jovan Buha and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the team is signing Sterling Brown out of the G League on Friday morning.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Kings Preview: Looking for five wins in a row
After Friday night’s commanding victory against the Atlanta Hawks marked their longest winning streak of the season, the Lakers will get barely any rest as they’re back at it today on the road against the Sacramento Kings. This will also mark their sixth back-to-back stint of the season,...
silverscreenandroll.com
If Montrezl Harrell had a faster fax machine the Russell Westrook trade may not have happened
There’s been plenty reported about the Lakers initial trade for Russell Westbrook and how quickly they shifted from a Buddy Hield trade with the Kings to the deal with the Wizards. By basically all accounts, the players involved in the deal expected to go to the Kings before a change out of nowhere.
silverscreenandroll.com
In Appreciation of LeBron James
If I had to choose a single word to describe LeBron James, that would probably be it. After all, there are regular, normal superlatives like “great” or “incredible” or even “legendary”, which certainly all apply but just doesn’t seem to fully capture what it’s been like to watch LeBron play and all he’s meant to the game.
