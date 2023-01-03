Read full article on original website
Rutgers has opened as a 5.5-point betting favorite in tonight’s game against Maryland, according to Sportsbettingdime.com. This is one of the earliest available lines on the game and the few others that followed from other betting services have also installed Rutgers as 5.5-point favorites. This does not come as a surprise as Rutgers dropped No.1-ranked Purdue on the road Monday night by a final of 65-64. Maryland saw things go in another direction in its previous game, in which it was pummeled by Michigan 81-46.
Rutgers marched into Mackey Arena tonight to face No.1-ranked Purdue. The Scarlet Knights played an outstanding first half that saw them build a 10-point lead, but things got tight down the stretch. That did not deter Rutgers from coming away with a 65-64 win thanks to a three-pointer from Cam Spencer in the final 10 seconds. The win moves Rutgers to 10-4 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten play and marks the second straight season the Scarlet Knights defeated a No.1-ranked Purdue team in dramatic fashion.
Purdue basketball and head coach Matt Painter suffered their first of of the 2022-23 season Monday when they fell 65-64 to Rutgers. Cam Spencer hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 14 seconds. "I thought our looks were pretty good. I thought the turnovers for us — it was those...
Jack Plummer said he made one of the toughest decisions possible when he decided to leave Purdue in December of 2021. After losing the starting quarterback job to Aidan O'Connell, Plummer met after the 2021 season with then-Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and told him he was going to transfer. Plummer left and enrolled at California where he started all 12 games this past season and threw for 3,095 yards and 21 touchdowns.
No. 24 Ohio State will have a huge opportunity early in the Big Ten season as it hosts No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at Value City Arena. Fox Sports 1 will have nationwide coverage beginning at 7 p.m. This marks the second season in a row where OSU will...
