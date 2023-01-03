Read full article on original website
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New YorkCorrie WritingNew York City, NY
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rutgers opens as 5.5-point favorite over Maryland
Rutgers has opened as a 5.5-point betting favorite in tonight’s game against Maryland, according to Sportsbettingdime.com. This is one of the earliest available lines on the game and the few others that followed from other betting services have also installed Rutgers as 5.5-point favorites. This does not come as a surprise as Rutgers dropped No.1-ranked Purdue on the road Monday night by a final of 65-64. Maryland saw things go in another direction in its previous game, in which it was pummeled by Michigan 81-46.
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann speaks on preparing for Purdue star big man Zach Edey
As Ohio State basketball prepares to host No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night, Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann understands he will face a unique challenge in Boilermakers big man Zach Edey. In previous matchups against Purdue, Holtmann looked to Kyle Young for help against the 7-foot-4, 300-pound Purdue center. Now, the responsibility will be on OSU’s 6-foot-8, 255-pound Zed Key.
Louisville QB transfer Jack Plummer excited to be reunited with 'greatest play caller'
Jack Plummer said he made one of the toughest decisions possible when he decided to leave Purdue in December of 2021. After losing the starting quarterback job to Aidan O'Connell, Plummer met after the 2021 season with then-Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and told him he was going to transfer. Plummer left and enrolled at California where he started all 12 games this past season and threw for 3,095 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Rutgers upsets No.1-ranked Purdue on the road
Rutgers marched into Mackey Arena tonight to face No.1-ranked Purdue. The Scarlet Knights played an outstanding first half that saw them build a 10-point lead, but things got tight down the stretch. That did not deter Rutgers from coming away with a 65-64 win thanks to a three-pointer from Cam Spencer in the final 10 seconds. The win moves Rutgers to 10-4 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten play and marks the second straight season the Scarlet Knights defeated a No.1-ranked Purdue team in dramatic fashion.
For second time in two seasons, Rutgers stuns No. 1 Purdue
For the second straight season, Rutgers upset top-ranked Purdue in Big Ten play, this time on the road as the Scarlet Knights stunned Mackey Arena's 49th consecutive sellout crowd and handed the powerful Boilermakers their first loss of the season.
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter gives fiery press conference after Rutgers upsets No. 1 Boilermakers
Purdue basketball and head coach Matt Painter suffered their first of of the 2022-23 season Monday when they fell 65-64 to Rutgers. Cam Spencer hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 14 seconds. "I thought our looks were pretty good. I thought the turnovers for us — it was those...
What To Watch: Buckeyes look to take down No. 1 Purdue, 7-4 center Zach Edey
No. 24 Ohio State will have a huge opportunity early in the Big Ten season as it hosts No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at Value City Arena. Fox Sports 1 will have nationwide coverage beginning at 7 p.m. This marks the second season in a row where OSU will...
Reports: Ryan Walters to hire Minnesota defensive line coach Brick Haley for the same role at Purdue
With the early signing period and Citrus Bowl behind him, Ryan Walters is working to fill out his first coaching staff at Purdue and he has made yet another hire. According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Walters is set to hire Brick Haley as his defensive line coach in West Lafayette.
Owls are 3-0 in American after winning 'pretty game' at USF
TAMPA, Fla. – Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. That’s the best way to describe Coach Aaron McKie’s reaction to Temple’s 68-64 victory over USF on Wednesday night at Yuengling Center. “This was a pretty game and we were able to pull it out,”...
