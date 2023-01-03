Rutgers has opened as a 5.5-point betting favorite in tonight’s game against Maryland, according to Sportsbettingdime.com. This is one of the earliest available lines on the game and the few others that followed from other betting services have also installed Rutgers as 5.5-point favorites. This does not come as a surprise as Rutgers dropped No.1-ranked Purdue on the road Monday night by a final of 65-64. Maryland saw things go in another direction in its previous game, in which it was pummeled by Michigan 81-46.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO