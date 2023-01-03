ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers opens as 5.5-point favorite over Maryland

Rutgers has opened as a 5.5-point betting favorite in tonight’s game against Maryland, according to Sportsbettingdime.com. This is one of the earliest available lines on the game and the few others that followed from other betting services have also installed Rutgers as 5.5-point favorites. This does not come as a surprise as Rutgers dropped No.1-ranked Purdue on the road Monday night by a final of 65-64. Maryland saw things go in another direction in its previous game, in which it was pummeled by Michigan 81-46.
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann speaks on preparing for Purdue star big man Zach Edey

As Ohio State basketball prepares to host No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night, Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann understands he will face a unique challenge in Boilermakers big man Zach Edey. In previous matchups against Purdue, Holtmann looked to Kyle Young for help against the 7-foot-4, 300-pound Purdue center. Now, the responsibility will be on OSU’s 6-foot-8, 255-pound Zed Key.
Louisville QB transfer Jack Plummer excited to be reunited with 'greatest play caller'

Jack Plummer said he made one of the toughest decisions possible when he decided to leave Purdue in December of 2021. After losing the starting quarterback job to Aidan O'Connell, Plummer met after the 2021 season with then-Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and told him he was going to transfer. Plummer left and enrolled at California where he started all 12 games this past season and threw for 3,095 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Rutgers upsets No.1-ranked Purdue on the road

Rutgers marched into Mackey Arena tonight to face No.1-ranked Purdue. The Scarlet Knights played an outstanding first half that saw them build a 10-point lead, but things got tight down the stretch. That did not deter Rutgers from coming away with a 65-64 win thanks to a three-pointer from Cam Spencer in the final 10 seconds. The win moves Rutgers to 10-4 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten play and marks the second straight season the Scarlet Knights defeated a No.1-ranked Purdue team in dramatic fashion.
