Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery addressed the media on Sunday following Iowa's 76-65 victory over Rutgers in New Jersey. Here is everything he had to say. McCaffery: “I just want to say, what a class organization Rutgers is. I say that because over the years, I’ve become friends with [Rutgers athletic director] Pat Hobbs and [Rutgers head coach] Steve Pikiell. I coached against Steve when he was playing. Pat came by practice yesterday to offer his well-wishes for my Patrick. The Rutgers basketball team filled out a card to wish him luck as he goes through what he’s going through. I don’t know how many programs would do that, but that sticks to whom Pat Hobbs is and who Steve Pikiell is. I just wanted to say that. We’re supposed to hate eachother, I guess, but that’s not how it is. We’re competitors, we fight, but we’re all in this thing together. We’re all in this journey together, is a better way of putting it.”

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO