West Lafayette, IN

247Sports

Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the Hawkeyes' 76-65 road victory over Rutgers

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery addressed the media on Sunday following Iowa's 76-65 victory over Rutgers in New Jersey. Here is everything he had to say. McCaffery: “I just want to say, what a class organization Rutgers is. I say that because over the years, I’ve become friends with [Rutgers athletic director] Pat Hobbs and [Rutgers head coach] Steve Pikiell. I coached against Steve when he was playing. Pat came by practice yesterday to offer his well-wishes for my Patrick. The Rutgers basketball team filled out a card to wish him luck as he goes through what he’s going through. I don’t know how many programs would do that, but that sticks to whom Pat Hobbs is and who Steve Pikiell is. I just wanted to say that. We’re supposed to hate eachother, I guess, but that’s not how it is. We’re competitors, we fight, but we’re all in this thing together. We’re all in this journey together, is a better way of putting it.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Penn State basketball has no answer for No. 1 Purdue’s Zach Edey in 76-63 defeat

PHILADELPHIA — During his first year-plus leading the Penn State men’s basketball team, Micah Shrewsberry has always seemed to have answers when he needed them. In his first year, the Nittany Lions pushed plenty of far more talented teams to the brink. Early on this season, Shrewsberry adjusted to his talent and implemented a fast-paced offense that relied on 3-pointers. He got results.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

WATCH: Steve Pikiell discusses Rutgers loss to Iowa

Rutgers could not keep its winning streak rolling today as it was halted at five games following a 76-65 loss to Iowa. The loss puts Rutgers at 11-5 on the season and 3-2 against Big Ten competition. Following the loss, head coach Steve Pikiell talked about the setback and here's a look at his post-game press conference in its entirety.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Rutgers lands commitment from Ole Miss transfer DT Isaiah Iton

Rutgers has landed another player from the transfer portal as defensive tackle Isaiah Iton has committed following a weekend official visit to Piscataway. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder played the last two seasons at Ole Miss and has one year of eligibility remaining. Rutgers beat out a host of power-five schools as Iton fielded offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Maryland, Mississippi State, UCF and his hometown University of Houston.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

247Sports

