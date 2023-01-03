Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the Hawkeyes' 76-65 road victory over Rutgers
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery addressed the media on Sunday following Iowa's 76-65 victory over Rutgers in New Jersey. Here is everything he had to say. McCaffery: “I just want to say, what a class organization Rutgers is. I say that because over the years, I’ve become friends with [Rutgers athletic director] Pat Hobbs and [Rutgers head coach] Steve Pikiell. I coached against Steve when he was playing. Pat came by practice yesterday to offer his well-wishes for my Patrick. The Rutgers basketball team filled out a card to wish him luck as he goes through what he’s going through. I don’t know how many programs would do that, but that sticks to whom Pat Hobbs is and who Steve Pikiell is. I just wanted to say that. We’re supposed to hate eachother, I guess, but that’s not how it is. We’re competitors, we fight, but we’re all in this thing together. We’re all in this journey together, is a better way of putting it.”
Rutgers suffers disappointing home court loss to Iowa at Jersey Mike's Arena
Rutgers entered its noon tip-off tasked with stopping an Iowa squad that was averaging 81.7 points per game and coming in fresh off a victory over Indiana. The shots weren’t falling for the Scarlet Knights, and the defense wasn’t up to its normal standards, thus enabling the visiting Hawkeyes to come away with a 76 - 65 upset.
Fran McCaffery thanks Rutgers for being a 'class organization' following kind gestures regarding Patrick
It has been an incredibly difficult week for the McCaffery family. Last week, star forward Patrick McCaffery announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to his anxiety. The transparency from the entire McCaffery family has opened the eyes of many to how real battling anxiety is.
Penn State basketball has no answer for No. 1 Purdue’s Zach Edey in 76-63 defeat
PHILADELPHIA — During his first year-plus leading the Penn State men’s basketball team, Micah Shrewsberry has always seemed to have answers when he needed them. In his first year, the Nittany Lions pushed plenty of far more talented teams to the brink. Early on this season, Shrewsberry adjusted to his talent and implemented a fast-paced offense that relied on 3-pointers. He got results.
Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry calls out Big Ten officiating after loss to No. 1 Purdue: 'I'm frustrated'
PHILADELPHIA — Micah Shrewsberry wasn’t trying to make just one point when he picked up a technical foul just past the 10-minute mark in the Penn State men’s basketball team’s Sunday evening matchup with No. 1 Purdue. “There was 1,000 points I was trying to make,”...
WATCH: Steve Pikiell discusses Rutgers loss to Iowa
Rutgers could not keep its winning streak rolling today as it was halted at five games following a 76-65 loss to Iowa. The loss puts Rutgers at 11-5 on the season and 3-2 against Big Ten competition. Following the loss, head coach Steve Pikiell talked about the setback and here's a look at his post-game press conference in its entirety.
Rutgers lands commitment from Ole Miss transfer DT Isaiah Iton
Rutgers has landed another player from the transfer portal as defensive tackle Isaiah Iton has committed following a weekend official visit to Piscataway. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder played the last two seasons at Ole Miss and has one year of eligibility remaining. Rutgers beat out a host of power-five schools as Iton fielded offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Maryland, Mississippi State, UCF and his hometown University of Houston.
First Impressions: Payton Sandfort scorches Scarlet Knights in big win over Rutgers
Iowa was fresh off a big home win against a top-15 ranked Indiana team and they brought that same energy and swagger to Piscataway. The Hawkeyes went into Rutgers and delivered a big performance to earn a 76-65 road win. ** Following Iowa's win against Indiana, Filip Rebraca said 'I...
