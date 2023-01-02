ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Victoria Heckstall

Toddler self feeding: How to get a toddler to eat

Toddlers can be picky eaters and getting them to feed themselves can be an additional challenge that can leave you wondering how to get a toddler to eat. Teaching a toddler self-feeding is a great way to help them develop their independence and self-esteem.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com

How to Get an Overtired Toddler to Sleep

Does your child continue to fight naps and bedtime? Learn how to get an overtired toddler to sleep, back to a normal schedule, and sleeping through the night. My extended family hosted a reunion over a three-day weekend. Friday night meant my kids stayed with a babysitter so my husband and I could grab drinks with cousins. The following day was the main event outdoors at the park, while Sunday found us spending the entire day at the beach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy