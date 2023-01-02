Read full article on original website
Related
Strangers have raised more than $127,000 for the Buffalo mother of 3 who saved a stranger's life during the blizzard by taking him in on Christmas
"It was very devastating and heartbreaking to even see someone so helpless, who just needed some help," Sha'Kyra Aughtry told CNN.
Watch this adorable toddler see her deployed dad return home
Two-and-a-half year old Adalynn holds a sign while she unknowingly waits for her dad, Airman Ron Durbin, to return home to Box Elder, South Dakota
Popular Store in Minnesota Has Obnoxious Gifts for Christmas
When you are walking around a store to grab a gallon of milk, you don't expect to see obnoxious Christmas gifts talking to you. Well, it happened to me at a store in Rochester, Minnesota and also reminded me a bit of where I grew up in Iowa. Where in...
I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’
When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Toddler self feeding: How to get a toddler to eat
Toddlers can be picky eaters and getting them to feed themselves can be an additional challenge that can leave you wondering how to get a toddler to eat. Teaching a toddler self-feeding is a great way to help them develop their independence and self-esteem.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
How to Get an Overtired Toddler to Sleep
Does your child continue to fight naps and bedtime? Learn how to get an overtired toddler to sleep, back to a normal schedule, and sleeping through the night. My extended family hosted a reunion over a three-day weekend. Friday night meant my kids stayed with a babysitter so my husband and I could grab drinks with cousins. The following day was the main event outdoors at the park, while Sunday found us spending the entire day at the beach.
Comments / 0