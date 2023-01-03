Read full article on original website
Check out Creepy Colorado Mansion that was once a Mortuary
Colorado is full of history, and some of these historic places have gone through many changes over the years. One such place was originally built in the early 1900s as a mansion, was converted into a mortuary, and is now an attraction. Keep scrolling to learn about and take a...
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Centennial State!
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company
HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb
MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes Park
A gathering space at Trailborn Rocky Mountains, a new hotel opening near Rocky Mountain National Park later this year.Photo byTrailborn Rocky Mountains. (Estes Park, CO) A new boutique hotel brand rooted in the great outdoors will debut in Estes Park this spring.
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Popular grocery store chain opening another new store in Colorado this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Colorado this week. Read on to learn more. The popular supermarket chain Natural Grocers recently announced that it would be opening its newest Colorado grocery store location in Denver this week.
Creepy Colorado Store is Full of Skulls, Spiders + Houseplants
For those interested in houseplants, there are plenty of options as far as where to purchase them for your home. However, in Colorado, we also have a place in which we can purchase home decor that's a little bit more on the macabre side of things. For example, have you...
Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags
Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year
2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado for New Year's
DENVER — The Denver metro area hasn't gotten much snow so far out of the storm that moved in late Sunday, but some spots in the state have measured more than a foot of snow. One reading just over the Colorado-Wyoming state line – Hog Park Reservoir – recorded a whopping 45 inches of the snow in the past 24 hours.
Who is Benjamin Gorelick, Colorado’s Mushroom Rabbi?
On the heels of Colorado passing Proposition 122 which decriminalizes certain psychedelics including psilocybin mushrooms, a man named Benjamin Gorelick, also known as the Mushroom Rabbi, has been in the news. This begs the question, what exactly is a mushroom rabbi? Keep scrolling to learn about Gorelick and his position...
Colorado City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
15 Best Denver Tea Houses in 2023 (By a Local)
I’m sure you’ve heard the news, but there are some amazing Denver tea houses. Whether you’re into spots with grand architecture, savory mini sandwiches, or just an old-fashioned perfectly-steeped tea, there is a tea house in Denver for you. Although I’m a die-hard coffee drinker, I love...
The Yearling – Big Chair with Horse in Denver, Colorado
This Denver roadside attraction will have you saying yea or nay. Actually, it will have you saying both yay and neigh! It is The Yearling, a big red chair with a horse in Denver, Colorado. The Yearling features a 21-foot tall, 10-foot wide red-painted steel chair. Standing on top of...
Denver man works to maintain cowboy culture with custom boots
DENVER — In the middle of the city is a place that's all country. Mickey Mussett, a custom cowboy bootmaker, creates art in his Denver garage workshop. "How I got to be a custom cowboy bootmaker is like an impossible story, but it's true," Mickey said. Before he started...
Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town
A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
