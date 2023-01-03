Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t come right out and said he believes the front office should be shopping its 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in an effort to upgrade the roster via trade. However, he hinted shortly after Christmas that he’d welcome that approach and reiterated that point in stronger terms to Sam Amick of The Athletic following Saturday’s win over Sacramento, despite still not saying it outright.

