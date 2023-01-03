Read full article on original website
And-Ones: All-Star Voting, Moore, Sophomore Class, 2023 Mock
Superstar forwards LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, in the first round of All-Star fan voting, the NBA announced on Thursday (Twitter link). Fan voting makes up 50% of the vote for the starting lineup, with players and the media accounting for 25% each.
Will LeBron James continue playing if he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time scoring record?
Lakers star LeBron James is getting closer to the career scoring record, but there’s plenty of motivation for him to keep playing after he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James, who recently turned 38, reiterated that he’s determined to stay in the NBA until his oldest son arrives, which would be the 2024/25 season at the earliest.
Warriors' two-way players Anthony Lamb, Ty Jerome getting close to game limits — what's next?
The Warriors have been forced to rely more than they expected on two-way players Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome, and both are starting to get close to their game limits for the season, writes Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. NBA rules state that two-way players can’t be on...
Nets' Kevin Durant departs vs. Heat with knee injury
Nets superstar Kevin Durant exited Sunday’s game against Miami with a right knee injury, the team tweets. The Heat’s Jimmy Butler fell onto Durant’s knee after Ben Simmons blocked Butler’s shot late in the third quarter. Durant played two more possessions before retreating to the locker room, ESPN’s Frank Isola tweets.
Cavaliers eyeing Mavericks G Tim Hardaway Jr.
The Cavaliers have interest in Mavericks wing Tim Hardaway Jr., Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com said during an appearance on Jake Fischer’s Please Don’t Aggregate This podcast. Fedor identified Hardaway as a possible target for Cleveland after Fischer discussed the team’s interest in Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. “I...
J.J. Watt receives taxidermy badger from fan before final NFL game
The badger is a nod to Watt's standout college days at the University of Wisconsin in 2009 and 2010 before he was selected by the Houston Texans with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. As a junior in 2010, Watt finished second in the Big Ten in...
Contracts for Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel to be guaranteed
The Lakers will keep Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel on their roster, guaranteeing their contracts for the remainder of the season, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Players with non-guaranteed deals have to be released by Saturday to avoid the NBA’s guarantee deadline. Neither decision comes as a surprise as...
Veteran guard P.J. Dozier signing a 10-day deal with Kings
Veteran shooting guard P.J. Dozier is inking a 10-day deal with the Kings, Dozier’s agent Kevin Bradbury informs Adrian Wojnarowski . Dozier signed a training camp deal with the Timberwolves this summer, but did not make the team’s opening night standard roster. Most recently, the 6-foot-6 swingman had been playing with Minnesota’s NBAGL affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.
76ers is confident Joel Embiid's injury isn't long-term
Friday marked Joel Embiid‘s second straight missed game due to left foot soreness, but head coach Doc Rivers said the team is confident that it won’t be a long-term injury, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. Rivers added that Embiid is “doing better,” but he isn’t sure how long...
Lakers’ Lonnie Walker, Austin Reaves out at least two weeks
The Lakers shared some bad news on Friday, announcing that two of their rotation players will be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks due to injuries. As Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet tweets, Lonnie Walker has been diagnosed with left knee tendinitis and Austin Reaves has a left hamstring strain. The plan is for the team to reevaluate both players in approximately two weeks, Trudell adds.
Former All-Star center to work out for Lakers
The Lakers will bring in former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins for a workout sometime next week, sources tell Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Cousins, who spent time with the Bucks and Nuggets last season, has been working out six days a week in Las Vegas in hopes of returning to the NBA, according to Haynes. He reportedly turned down a chance to play in Taiwan in late November.
Kevin Durant explains how he and the Nets were able to move beyond his trade request
Kevin Durant wanted to go somewhere else last summer, issuing a trade request to the Nets because he had lost confidence in the front office, the coaching staff and the organization’s ability to put together a winning team. But when a deal didn’t work out, Durant recommitted himself to Brooklyn and now he’s playing at an MVP level while the Nets are in the running for the NBA’s best record.
Knicks to guarantee salaries for two players
The Knicks will keep guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk on their roster through the NBA’s leaguewide salary guarantee deadline, locking in their full cap hits for 2022-23, reports Steve Popper of Newsday. This season’s salary guarantee date is Jan. 10. A team wanting to avoid guaranteeing the salary...
LeBron James again hints at desire for Lakers to make roster upgrades
Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t come right out and said he believes the front office should be shopping its 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in an effort to upgrade the roster via trade. However, he hinted shortly after Christmas that he’d welcome that approach and reiterated that point in stronger terms to Sam Amick of The Athletic following Saturday’s win over Sacramento, despite still not saying it outright.
Kings to guarantee Matthew Dellavedova's contract
The Kings plan to guarantee Matthew Dellavedova‘s contract for the remainder of the season, a league source tells Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Dellavedova was signed to a partially guaranteed deal for the veteran’s minimum, so he will earn $2,628,597 in 2022-23. However, the Kings will carry only a $1,836,090 cap hit, as our Luke Adams details here.
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh in trouble for lying about hamburgers for recruits?
The Michigan football program and head coach Jim Harbaugh are currently under investigation by the NCAA. They face four Level 2 violations for alleged in-person recruiting contacts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and one Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. How, exactly, did Harbaugh mislead NCAA investigators?. Chris...
