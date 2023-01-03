Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
KVIA
NFL suspends Monday Night Football game for the night after Bills player’s serious injury
UPDATE -- The Buffalo Bills offered an update on Safety Damar Hamlin's condition after collapsing during Monday Night Football. The team's official twitter account saying, "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."
KVIA
NFL: Bills-Bengals game suspended when Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest won’t resume this week
NEW YORK (AP) — NFL: Bills-Bengals game suspended when Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest won't resume this week, Week 18 schedule unchanged. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
Evan Roberts 'loves' Kayvon Thibodeaux, but responses to snow angel criticism were 'dumb'
Evan Roberts ‘loves’ Kayvon Thibodeaux as a player and knows Giants fans do as well, but his responses to Jeff Saturday’s snow angel criticism were ‘dumb.’
Gregg Popovich rips state of NBA after loss to Knicks
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich ripped the state of NBA after losing to the Knicks on Wednesday, saying the league should add a 4-point line to ‘make it a real circus.’
Comments / 0