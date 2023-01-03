Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, a comedy horror manga written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, is getting a TV anime adaptation set to air in July 2023. The story is about a young salaryman named Akira Tendo, who is feeling burnt out by his job and unfulfilled in his personal life. And when a zombie outbreak hits Japan, Akira thinks of it as an opportunity to start over his life as the world is coming to an end around him. He no longer has to worry about going to work, and sets out on a mission to complete a bucket list of goals.

1 DAY AGO