IGN
Pokemon Go Quality Quills Special Research Story
The fun of Pokemon Go's January 2023 Community Day does not end with simply catching Chespin. Take a deeper dive and help Professor Willow discover the Pokemon culprit behind the sudden appearance of many broken rocks. Purchase the Quality Quills Special Research Story for $1.00 USD to access this Special...
Coral Island Wiki Guide
Kira is a talented huntress who lives in a cabin at the edge of the forest with her husband Jack and son Kenny. She keeps a close eye on the Cavern and any potential monsters.
Alhaitham Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Alhaitham Ascension Materials? Alhaitham is a Genshin Impact character who comes from Sumeru. Alhaitham's ascension materials are found in the desert parts of Sumeru. Some of his materials also come from defeated eremites and a new boss that's coming to the game with him. Some of these materials can be pre-farmed or you might already have some of them.
Genshin Impact 3.4 Events
Version 3.4 events all feature new events save for the returning Lantern Rite, which is a yearly thing. These events will reward you with primogems, ascension materials, and even a new Lisa outfit!. Lantern Rite is one of, if not, the biggest event in Genshin Impact with a lot of...
Seeds for the Spring
Pull up to the map marker, walk towards the little shack, and inspect the red bag on the floor on the right-hand side. Notice the magnifying glass icon above it.
Sera Deck Build Guide
Sera is one of the best cards in Marvel Snap, so we’re here to show you how to build a strong Sera deck that’ll help you climb the ranks. She’s part of the Pool 3 card list, so you’ll need to reach Collection Level 475 to have a chance at adding her to your roster.
Valorant Episode 6 Cinematic Shows Western Ghats With Harbor Teasing a New India-Based Map
Riot Games has released a new cinematic trailer for Valorant’s upcoming Episode 6 update. The trailer includes a look at the latest map, Lotus, which is set in India. The trailer shows Valorant’s newest agent who is also Indian, Harbor, along with Astra. They discover the new location while travelling through a jungle. The map is shown to have a large structure resembling a temple adorned with pink lotus flowers.
How-To Build Shelter
In The Forest, Shelter plays a huge role in increasing your survival chances by allowing you to rest, restore sanity, create a waypoint and save your game. If you're just starting out in The Forest or looking for information about the various shelter types, you're in the right place. How...
It Was On Me
This portion of the Walkthrough explains how to complete the mission It Was On Me. This is an optional Story Task. Return to the refugee camp that you first visited in the mission What Did You Do. Hopefully you pushed the blue pickup truck out of the way during that mission so that the memorial stone is easier to access.
Gladiator 2 Is Happening, Casts Paul Mescal as Lead
Prepare to be entertained — again. According to Deadline, Gladiator 2 is finally happening, and Ridley Scott is returning to the helm. The original Gladiator, which hit theaters in 2000, was a blockbuster hit as well as a big winner at the Oscars; the film won five awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for star Russell Crowe.
One Piece Odyssey - Official Demo Overview Video
Join One Piece Odyssey producer, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, for an update on the upcoming RPG's free demo, which will be available from January 10. The demo will focus on the first one-two hours of the game, which sees Luffy and his crew members landing on a mysterious island called Waford and meeting Lim and Adio. Save data from the One Piece Odyssey demo will be transferable to the full release of the game.
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime Adaptation Announced
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, a comedy horror manga written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, is getting a TV anime adaptation set to air in July 2023. The story is about a young salaryman named Akira Tendo, who is feeling burnt out by his job and unfulfilled in his personal life. And when a zombie outbreak hits Japan, Akira thinks of it as an opportunity to start over his life as the world is coming to an end around him. He no longer has to worry about going to work, and sets out on a mission to complete a bucket list of goals.
Vampire Survivors Dev Released Mobile Port Itself to Fight Copycats
Vampire Survivors developer Poncle was forced to release its game on mobile “ASAP” after several exact copies began appearing on the market. As reported by GI.biz, Poncle had initially attempted to bring Vampire Survivors to mobile devices in the wake of its successful 2022 launch on PC and Xbox, but struggled to find a partner that shared its views on monetization.
