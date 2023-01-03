Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Bailey: Regressive Kentucky laws are bringing back the bad old days for the Commonwealth
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more?. Instead of tackling...
Registration is now open for 2023 Educators Rising Kentucky state conference and competitions
Registration for the Educators Rising Kentucky State Conference is now open. The conference will be held on March 2 at Bellarmine University in Louisville. There are some changes to this year’s competition. • Registration for the state conference will close on Jan. 31, 4 p.m. ET. • New this...
Northern Kentucky author Barry Long releases second book, The Ocean Swimmer’s Prayer
Northern Kentucky author and former pastor Barry Long has announced the release of his second book, The Ocean Swimmer’s Prayer, a sequel to Long’s first book, Swimming in the Ocean. Long’s new book is an in-depth meditation on the Lord’s Prayer, one verse at a time.
12 Republican candidates — but not former Gov. Bevin — seek to oust Democratic Gov. Beshear
The field of candidates is set for this year’s race for governor of Kentucky – and former Gov. Matt Bevin is not in it. The field includes twelve Republicans and three Democrats, including Gov. Andy Beshear, who is seeking his second consecutive four-year term. Friday was the filing...
Beshear urges placing politics aside, ushering new era of prosperity during State of the Commonwealth
In his State of the Commonwealth Address Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the Commonwealth is strong and the future bright, with 2023 presenting the opportunity to turn two years of historic progress into decades of lasting prosperity. “2023 provides a special opportunity for the state and for this legislative session...
Tom Browning celebration of life: Remembering ‘Mr. Perfect’s’ life, accomplishments, friendship
That’s why the former Cincinnati Reds pitcher made the trek from his Sarasota home to Great American Ball Park to see his friend Tom Browning. Friday, friends, family, fans and the Cincinnati Reds baseball community staged a Celebration of Life for Mr. Perfect – Tom Browning – who passed away Monday, afternoon December 20.
KY General Assembly wraps up organizational week — return February 7 for remainder of 30-day session
Members of the Kentucky General Assembly wrapped up their organizational week Friday and will return to Frankfort on February 7 for the remainder of the 30-day regular session. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, says he was pleased with the way the first week went. “The significant legislation we passed was...
Turkeys aplenty at Tewes Farm, where the family-owned Erlanger enterprise has flourished for 80 years
First – it’s Tewes – pronounced like Louis with a T. And that came from the President of Tewes Poultry Farm – Dan Tewes. “But,” he quickly added, “we’ve been called a lot worse.”. Not this week. Tewes Farm on Crescent Springs Pike,...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: A look back at the history of Lake Cumberland’s fabled striped bass fishery
Lake Cumberland’s fabled Striped Bass fishery dates back some 65 years to the late 1950s. The story behind the first stocking of Striped Bass in the 50,250-acre reservoir is unprecedented and unique in the state’s fishery management history. In 1957, a crew of employees from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) traveled to South Carolina and caught 12 adult Striped Bass on rods and reels. The fish were transported in a fish truck back to Kentucky, where they were placed in Lake Cumberland.
City of Covington Fraternal Order of Police accepting applications for $500 college scholarship
It’s not too soon for upcoming high school graduates to compose an essay that could lead to a $500 college scholarship from Covington’s police union. The deadline is July 1 for the Covington FOP Lodge #1 Fallen Officer Scholarship, which is open to 2023 high school graduates headed to college.
Boone Co. remains among those with lowest jobless rate; unemployment rises in 84 counties across KY
Unemployment rates rose in 84 counties between November 2021 and November 2022, fell in 20, and stayed the same in 16 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.9%. They were followed by Cumberland, Henry,...
Owen County defeats poor shooting Walton-Verona team in 8th Region All “A” Classic boys title game
Walton-Verona had one of its poorest shooting performances of the season and lost to Owen County, 68-50, in the championship game of the 8th Region All “A” Classic boys basketball tournament on Saturday at Gallatin County. The Bearcats shot 33 percent (18 of 54) from the field compared...
Diane Egbers’ Grant Us Hope nonprofit for suicide prevention to move into three NKY schools this year
There’s hope Northern Kentucky. Thanks to Diane Egbers — and Grant Us Hope. Egbers is Founder and President of Leadership Excelleration, Inc. (LEI) and author of The Ascending Leader. In her role with LEI, she helps business leaders secure the right talent to achieve high performance, sustain it...
Biden visit put Covington in the national spotlight; first president to speak in Covington in 84 years
President Joe Biden stood on Covington soil – the first sitting president to do so in 84 years — Wedbay to preach the value of bipartisanship and strong leadership and carry out a promise no other president has been able to fulfill: federal funding for the construction of the long-awaited Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project.
State Veterinarian Katie Flynn to step down; KY Ag Board seeking applications for replacement
The Kentucky State Board of Agriculture (SBA) has launched a national search for the position of Kentucky State Veterinarian following the announcement of Dr. Katie Flynn that she will step down at the end of February. Dr. Flynn joined the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) in 2020 as Deputy State...
All “A” Classic: Holy Cross, Ludlow will meet again in championship game of 9th Region girls tournament
St. Henry made its first four field goal attempts and jumped out to a 9-2 lead against Holy Cross in a 9th Region All “A” Classic girls semifinal game on Friday. That’s why Holy Cross switched to a more aggressive trapping defense and it carried the Indians to a 48-26 victory.
CCPL Drop Your Drawers campaign surpasses goal, collecting for more than 9000 items for those in need
Campbell County Public Library’s (CCPL) Drop Your Drawers campaign surpassed its goal of raising 7,000 new socks and underwear for local public schools. The final result ticked in at 9,106 items donated across all four branches. Every year, the library accepts donations of new pairs of packaged socks, underwear,...
Easterseals Redwood announces new partnership to help service members transition to civilian life
Easterseals Redwood (ESRW) has partnered with the Expiration Term of Service Sponsorship Program (ETS-SP) to help connect service members from all branches of the Armed Forces to the informational and emotional support and resources that will help them make a successful transition from active duty to veteran and civilian life.
Kentucky Open Government Coalition’s final five of its Top Ten Open Government Stories for 2022
The Kentucky Open Government Coalition’s Top Ten Open Government Stories for 2022 begins with reports that underscore the fact, long recognized in Kentucky law, that public records destruction and mismanagement often thwarts public records access. Here are the final five of a ten-point list (See the first five here):
Defense carries Holy Cross to second consecutive 9th Region All “A” Classic girls championship
Holy Cross girls basketball coach Ted Arlinghaus has a team that’s designed to disrupt opponents with its aggressive defense and that worked well for the Indians during the 9th Region All “A” Classic. After limiting opponents to 36 and 26 points in their first two wins, the...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0