Walton, KY

Dan Weber: NKU crashes at the finish, losing a game Norse should have won

At least it wasn’t a surprise. Although whether that makes it better or worse, well, you decide. Northern Kentucky’s Norse, perfect in a 4-0 Horizon League start and winners of eight straight at home and sitting pretty Friday with a 62-55 lead and just 1:16 left in front of an excited, on-their-feet crowd of 2,575 at Truist Arena, surely knew what hit them.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Road woes continue for struggling Wildcats with historic 78-52 loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa

Kentucky has yet to win a true road game and failed to reverse the trend in a 78-52 loss at Alabama Saturday in Tuscaloosa. The Wildcats (10-5, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) have yet to defeat a ranked opponent this season and fell to 1-5 overall in games played away from home. The seventh-ranked Crimson Tide (13-2, 3-0) never trailed and handed Kentucky its worst defeat in school history at Coleman Coliseum. It also was Alabama’s largest margin of victory against the Wildcats in school history.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TMU expands footprint of Crestview Hills campus with acquisition of Five Seasons Sports Club

Thomas More University has acquired the Five Seasons Family Sports Club facility adjacent to its campus in Crestview Hills. Five Seasons Family Sports Club was founded and owned by the Corporex Campanies, headquartered in Covington. The group also owns clubs in Burr Ridge, Illinois, and in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio. Thomas More students were already offered deeply discounted services and memberships at the club, which is surrounded by TMU property on Thomas More Parkway.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
UK sports psychologist talks about the mental impact on fans, athletes of witnessing Damar Hamlin injury

Shocked teammates and fans watched as Damar Hamlin, a football player for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field and needed resuscitation. How do athletes and fans process what they witnessed? For insight, UKNow spoke with Marc Cormier, Ph.D., associate professor of sport psychology. Cormier’s primary areas of research include...
LEXINGTON, KY
HOMEARAMA Urban Edition ’23 in Newport’s Martin’s Gate features nine new homes in variety of styles

Homearama® “Urban Edition 2023” will be coming to Newport in June. For the first time Homearama will be held in Northern Kentucky, with the luxury home show coming to Newport’s Martin’s Gate. The Greater Cincinnati region’s two chapters of the National Association of Home Builders are working together with local residential developers on a new home show in Northern Kentucky.
NEWPORT, KY
Jan. 11 NKY History Hour to explore ‘The Margaret Garner Story: The Mystery Behind the Murder’

One of the most groundbreaking fugitive slave trials of the pre-Civil War era was that of Margaret Garner. Born on a plantation in Boone County in 1834, Garner worked as a house slave most of her life. In 1856, Garner, her husband and four children fled to Cincinnati to escape enslavement, crossing the frozen Ohio River. Garner’s sudden decision to cut her 2-year-old daughter’s throat to avoid being returned to an atrocious life of slavery, was horrific and morally complex, leaving people at that time to question, “Was slavery a fate worse than death?”
CINCINNATI, OH
Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky suffers damage to admin. building due to water pipe rupture

During the Christmas Holiday weekend of December 24-25, 2022, Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health suffered serious property damage in the historic administration building at the main campus due to a ruptured water pipe. The pipe ruptured as a result of record-setting subzero windchills and blizzard-condition winds approaching 50 mph experienced throughout the region for multiple days during the holiday period. Outside housekeeping vendors undertaking routine maintenance notified CHNK leadership of the damage while onsite on December 26.
COVINGTON, KY
Lexington, KY
