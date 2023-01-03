Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Boone Co. remains among those with lowest jobless rate; unemployment rises in 84 counties across KY
Unemployment rates rose in 84 counties between November 2021 and November 2022, fell in 20, and stayed the same in 16 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.9%. They were followed by Cumberland, Henry,...
Cherry Hill subdivision residents, Erlanger council tackle problem of semi-trucks in subdivision
Late last year Erlanger City Council decided to form a task force committee to tackle the problem of tractor trailer semi-trucks which are being directed to go through the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger to get to the Erlanger Commerce Center. The task force met in October to review the...
City of Covington Fraternal Order of Police accepting applications for $500 college scholarship
It’s not too soon for upcoming high school graduates to compose an essay that could lead to a $500 college scholarship from Covington’s police union. The deadline is July 1 for the Covington FOP Lodge #1 Fallen Officer Scholarship, which is open to 2023 high school graduates headed to college.
Turkeys aplenty at Tewes Farm, where the family-owned Erlanger enterprise has flourished for 80 years
First – it’s Tewes – pronounced like Louis with a T. And that came from the President of Tewes Poultry Farm – Dan Tewes. “But,” he quickly added, “we’ve been called a lot worse.”. Not this week. Tewes Farm on Crescent Springs Pike,...
HOMEARAMA Urban Edition ’23 in Newport’s Martin’s Gate features nine new homes in variety of styles
Homearama® “Urban Edition 2023” will be coming to Newport in June. For the first time Homearama will be held in Northern Kentucky, with the luxury home show coming to Newport’s Martin’s Gate. The Greater Cincinnati region’s two chapters of the National Association of Home Builders are working together with local residential developers on a new home show in Northern Kentucky.
Biden visit put Covington in the national spotlight; first president to speak in Covington in 84 years
President Joe Biden stood on Covington soil – the first sitting president to do so in 84 years — Wedbay to preach the value of bipartisanship and strong leadership and carry out a promise no other president has been able to fulfill: federal funding for the construction of the long-awaited Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project.
Jan. 11 NKY History Hour to explore ‘The Margaret Garner Story: The Mystery Behind the Murder’
One of the most groundbreaking fugitive slave trials of the pre-Civil War era was that of Margaret Garner. Born on a plantation in Boone County in 1834, Garner worked as a house slave most of her life. In 1856, Garner, her husband and four children fled to Cincinnati to escape enslavement, crossing the frozen Ohio River. Garner’s sudden decision to cut her 2-year-old daughter’s throat to avoid being returned to an atrocious life of slavery, was horrific and morally complex, leaving people at that time to question, “Was slavery a fate worse than death?”
KY General Assembly wraps up organizational week — return February 7 for remainder of 30-day session
Members of the Kentucky General Assembly wrapped up their organizational week Friday and will return to Frankfort on February 7 for the remainder of the 30-day regular session. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, says he was pleased with the way the first week went. “The significant legislation we passed was...
Brent Spence Bridge project awarded more than $1.6 billion, given green light to proceed to construction
The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has been awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Thursday.
Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky suffers damage to admin. building due to water pipe rupture
During the Christmas Holiday weekend of December 24-25, 2022, Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health suffered serious property damage in the historic administration building at the main campus due to a ruptured water pipe. The pipe ruptured as a result of record-setting subzero windchills and blizzard-condition winds approaching 50 mph experienced throughout the region for multiple days during the holiday period. Outside housekeeping vendors undertaking routine maintenance notified CHNK leadership of the damage while onsite on December 26.
