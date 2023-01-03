ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

First Farmside Shabbat of 2023 at the Boulder JCC on Friday, January 6

The Milk and Honey Farm at the Boulder JCC has long hosted little ones and their caregivers on the Farm for a Shabbat Sing program on the Farm in the summer months. The program was extremely popular and well-received by the community. There was a demand for the program to continue throughout the year. The first Farmside Shabbat of 2023 is this Friday, January 6 from 9:30 -10:15 am.
Wise Aging Group Starts Next Week at the BJCC

As Winter gives way to Spring, a question to consider is: “What personal seeds are you planting now that will sustain you in your ‘third act of life?’” Join us for a 5-week interactive and introspective program to explore the opportunities and challenges of growing older, and growing in wisdom. Together we will share our experiences and use mindfulness practices, journaling, meditation and artistic expression as tools for connecting to ourselves and others. This program is open to all those who identify as female age 60+.
Annie Hirshfield Bat Mitzvah

On Saturday, January 7th, 2023 (14 Tevet 5783), Annie Hirshfield, daughter of Leanne & Benjamin Hirshfield, will be called to the Torah as Bat Mitzvah at Congregation Har HaShem. Annie will read from Parashat Vayechi. Boulder Jewish News encourages Bar and Bat Mitzvah students to submit their d’var torah and...
Join JFS to Learn How to Make a Healthy Dessert

JFS, in partnership with the Chai Life Group, is pleased to present Jodi Feinhor-Dennis, founder of Missy J’s Carob Snacks and Treats. Join us as Jodi show us how to prepare a delightfully healthy, no-bake dessert while teaching about “better for you” snacks, treats, and the history of Carob as a Jewish food.
