Kentucky State

President Biden speaks on Covington riverfront in view of Brent Spence Bridge, praises bipartisan effort

President Joe Biden visited Covington Wednesday, the first president to make Covington a destination visit since Franklin Delano Roosevelt visited the Latonia Race Course in 1938. Biden immediately reminded everyone about the $1.635 billion in federal funds that has been earmarked for a replacement bridge across the river, and an...
