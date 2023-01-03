Read full article on original website
Related
President Biden speaks on Covington riverfront in view of Brent Spence Bridge, praises bipartisan effort
President Joe Biden visited Covington Wednesday, the first president to make Covington a destination visit since Franklin Delano Roosevelt visited the Latonia Race Course in 1938. Biden immediately reminded everyone about the $1.635 billion in federal funds that has been earmarked for a replacement bridge across the river, and an...
Mike Tussey: Here it is another year and almost 25 in a Century (time flies) — ready for resolutions?
2023 is here, that in itself is scary, given the fact that the Century is almost in its 25TH year!. Nevertheless, Christmas and New Years came and went in a blink of your eye. So, here in early January the weather is as expected, frigid, wet and snowy; not to mention dreary.
Amye Bensenhaver: Open Government Coalition’s Top Five (of Ten) Government stories of 2022
In 2022, we were reminded of the critical role of the courts in securing the rights guaranteed under Kentucky’s open government laws as public officials in the legislative and executive branches of government continued to expose their contempt for those rights. Here are five of the Top Ten Open...
President Joe Biden to visit Covington to talk infrastructure, jobs in wake of Brent Spence funding
President Joe Biden is to visit Covington Wednesday to tout how his economic plan is rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure, using the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project as a major example. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell of Louisville and Democratic U.S. Sen....
Biden visit put Covington in the national spotlight; first president to speak in Covington in 84 years
President Joe Biden stood on Covington soil – the first sitting president to do so in 84 years — Wedbay to preach the value of bipartisanship and strong leadership and carry out a promise no other president has been able to fulfill: federal funding for the construction of the long-awaited Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0