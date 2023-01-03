Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
KENS 5
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, remains in critical condition
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
KHON2
NFL Hawaii Tracker, Week 18: Tua Tagovailoa’s playoff status still in question
The Dolphins clinched their first playoff spot since 2016.
New York Post
Packers’ Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer
What’s Quay Walker’s vendetta with opposing teams’ staff members? The Packers linebacker was ejected after shoving a Lions athletic trainer during Green Bay’s 20-16 loss Sunday night as they crashed out of playoff contention. It’s the second time Walker, whom the Packers selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was kicked out after going after a staff member. He was ejected following the team’s loss to the Bills on Oct. 30 for shoving an assistant coach for Buffalo. Walker is the only player in the NFL this season to be ejected twice. Trailing 16-13 midway...
2023 NFL regular-season opponents for all 32 teams
If your team didn't make the playoffs, it's time to look ahead. Here's are the 2023 opponents for all 32 teams.
NFL power rankings: Ranking 14 playoff teams, 2023 offseason outlook
The 2022 NFL regular season is over after 18 incredible weeks full of surprises, injuries, disappointments and so much more.
News 8 WROC
Bills will open playoffs Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Giants and Vikings will follow the Bills game Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
NFL playoffs set as final week of 2022 regular season ends
The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in the wild-card round.
Houston Texans fire Lovie Smith after 1 season as head coach
It's the second straight season that the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
KENS 5
Heading into playoffs, Cowboys give ugly performance against Washington, lose 26-6
GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Dak Prescott completed just 14 of his 37 passes for 128 yards, threw another interception that was returned for a touchdown and the Dallas Cowboys laid an egg in their final regular-season game, losing 26-6 to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Despite playing their starters...
Liam Hendriks to Undergo Cancer Treatment
The former A's closer announced his diagnosis on Sunday night on Instagram
