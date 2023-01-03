Read full article on original website
AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF
A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
FORMER BOSTON BRUIN EJECTED FROM KHL GAME FOR UGLY KNEE-ON-KNEE HIT
Former Boston Bruins forward Alexander Khokhlachev (selected #40, 2011) was ejected from Friday's game against Torpedo for a brutal knee-on-knee hit, which exited 22-year old Alexander Daryin (selected #107, 2019) from the game. Khokhlachev has spent the past seven seasons in the KHL since failing to carve a regular role...
BRAD MARCHAND LIVID WITH REFS AFTER FAILING TO GET CALL; SLAMS STICK SEVERAL TIMES (VIDEO)
Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins is the kind of player who has no issue showing his emotions. That was on full display Thursday night as his team took on the LA Kings. Marchand took the puck over the blueline and got caught up with defender Adrian Kempe. Marchand went to the ice and seemed to assume he just drew a tripping penalty. There was no call. Marchand let the ref have it, slamming his stick on the ice while yelling at the official. He would then go to the bench, slamming his stick on the boards, and then slamming it two more times after sitting on the bench. NESN's Jack Edwards, of course, agreed wholeheartedly with Marchand that this should have been a penalty, saying "That's a trip! 100 times out of a 100!" You can be the judge after watching the video below. The Bruins won the game 5-2.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON ISSUE UPDATE ON PENGUINS PROSPECT AFTER SCARY COLLISION ON FRIDAY NIGHT
During Friday night's AHL game between Wilkes-Barrie/Scranton and the Charlotte Checkers, Penguins prospect Filip Hallander was involved in a scary collision. The collision occurred late in the third period of the game, Hallander was tangled up with a Checkers players after a face-off, fell to the ice, with his head taking the brunt of the impact. Hallander needed to be stretchered off and taken to hospital, while the remainder of the game, albeit only 1:12 left, was called off.
KINGS ASSIGN BRANDT CLARKE TO THE OHL, COULD BE TEAMMATES WITH SHANE WRIGHT IN THE COMING DAYS
According to Mayor's Manor, the Los Angeles Kings have assigned rookie defenceman Brandt Clarke to the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League. Clarke, 19, is coming off a gold medal performance at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship with Canada, where he had eight points in seven games.
JONAH GADJOVICH AND SAM CARRICK DROP THE GLOVES IN HEATED TILT
The San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks have been long-lasting rivals ever since the Ducks entered the league in 1993, and the hits and fights do not seem to be stopping any time soon. Jonah Gadjovich and Sam Carrick dropped the gloves in a heavy-weight tilt that can be seen...
ANAHEIM DUCKS' TYING GOAL SPURS DEBATE, DID THEY GET IT RIGHT?
In Friday night's overtime win over the San Jose Sharks, the Anaheim Ducks' tying goal has sent the annals of hockey discourse into a bit of a fizz. With just under seven minutes to play, Mason McTavish knotted things up, which would ultimately send the game into extra time. Immediately...
OILERS PLACE 27-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS AFTER SIGNING HIM TO AN NHL CONTRACT
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 with forward Justin Bailey. In addition to signing him, the Oilers have placed Bailey on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League. Bailey,...
CONNOR MCDAVID TROLLS TEAMMATE IN PRACTICE BY SKATING BACKWARDS IN A RACE
Connor McDavid's speed has become an absolute joke at this point. He constantly burns defenders, making them look silly as he gallops right past them with his deadly crossovers. During a speed drill in Oilers' practice, the NHL's leading scorer matched up with defenseman Tyson Barrie, and as you'd expect...
CANADIENS PROSPECT AND WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPION OWEN BECK TRADED IN THE OHL
The OHL's trade deadline is not until Tuesday at noon ET, but the moves have been coming in fast and furious over the last week and a pretty sizable one is about to become official. According to Sportsnet's Jeff Marek, the Mississauga Steelheads are trading Montreal Canadiens prospect and 2023...
CANADIENS ANNOUNCE INJURY UPDATES TO SEVERAL KEY PLAYERS INCLUDING KAIDEN GUHLE
The injuries keep on coming for the Montreal Canadiens and on Friday, the team issued updates on several key players, including rookie defenceman Kaiden Guhle. Starting with the aforementioned Guhle, the Canadiens announced that he will be out for a minimum of eight weeks with a lower-body injury. Guhle is reportedly dealing with a knee issue, which he sustained during Montreal's loss to the Florida Panthers on December 29th.
BLAKE WHEELER'S GRUESOME INJURY REVEALED AS HE GETS READY FOR HIS RETURN
Blake Wheeler has been taken off of injured reserve after being placed there by the Winnipeg Jets on December 15th. It's been three weeks since his injury, and we're finally getting details on exactly what happened. Those details are far from pretty. According to an article by The Athletic's Murat...
INSIDER SUGGESTS VANCOUVER'S RIVAL COULD TRY TO ACQUIRE BO HORVAT
The NHL's trade deadline for the 2022-23 season is less than two months away and one of the names that has been in the rumour mill over the last little while is Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat. Horvat is a pending unrestricted free agent and has reportedly turned down a...
CAPITALS PLACE FORWARD ON WAIVERS TO MAKE ROOM FOR BACKSTROM AND WILSON
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Washington Capitals have placed 27-year-old forward Joe Snively on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. Snively, a native of Herndon (Virginia), is on waivers on Saturday because the Capitals needed to clear two roster...
FORMER NHL FIRST ROUNDER, 2018 OLYMPIC MEDALIST SIGNS IN FRENCH LEAGUE
It's not often you see a former NHLer suit up in Ligue Magnus, the top division of hockey in France. While it's not considered one of the top leagues in Europe, it still has produced a handful of players that have gone on to play in the NHL including Cristobal Huet and Alexandre Texier. The winner of the Ligue Magnus playoffs even goes on to play in the Champions Hockey League, which is a big honour.
PAIR OF WASHINGTON CAPITALS' VETERANS TO MAKE SEASON DEBUTS ON SUNDAY
Fantastic news to report for Washington Capitals fans... Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson will both make their season debuts on Sunday when the Caps host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Backstrom has missed the entire 2022-23 season after undergoing double hip resurfacing this past offseason. His return is remarkable, given that...
CANUCKS SCORE, COGLIANO SLAPPED W/ 10-MINUTE MISCONDUCT AFTER ACCIDENTALLY HITTING REF W/ CLEARING ATTEMPT
This was a weird sequence of events which transpired on Thursday night. On a routine clearing attempt, Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano hit referee Michael Markovic in the back, leading to a Vancouver Canucks' powerplay goal, courtesy of Andrei Kuzmenko. Then, Cogliano was charged with a 10-minute misconduct penalty with...
OHL POWERHOUSE REPORTEDLY ACQUIRES SEATTLE KRAKEN PROSPECT SHANE WRIGHT
After the Seattle Kraken assigned 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright back to the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL, it was only a matter of time before he was traded to a contending team. Well, the Shane Wright sweepstakes are reportedly over as according to Ken Campbell, his landing spot...
