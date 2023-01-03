ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Yardbarker

Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move

The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLive.com

Where Tigers stand now after a flurry of holiday moves

If you tuned out Detroit Tigers news during the holidays, you might have missed left-handed pitcher Zach Logue’s brief tenure on the 40-man roster. Logue was claimed off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on Dec. 23. Hours before the new year, on Dec. 31, he was designated for assignment again.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Braves News: Lucas Luetge discusses time with Yankees, more

With the New Year finally here, activity across the MLB should start to pick back up as teams look to shore up any lingering needs on their rosters. However, until moves are made, it is always fun to learn a bit more about new faces in new places. For the Braves, that includes left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge:
Yardbarker

Yankees Analyst Hypes Up A Top Young Prospect

As things currently stand, the New York Yankees will be forced to use Oswaldo Cabrera as a regular player. That’s not a bad thing at all, in case you were wondering: the 2022 rookie hit .247/.312/.429 with six home runs, a 111 wRC+ (100 is considered league-average offensive performance), and 1.5 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) in just 44 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from one job

Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is known for both being the television voice of the Bronx Bombers and for hosting a radio show, but it sounds like he is ready to give up one of those gigs. Kay has been hosting “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio...
BRONX, NY
Bless You Boys

Charles Leblanc

Leblanc is a 26 year old 3B that was just DFA'd by the Marlins. He was called up last season and hit a respectable .263/.320/.469 while playing 3B/2B/1B. He's a right handed batter and has similar numbers in the minors. Not much power, but he can be an improvement over our other options.
NESN

Yankees Hire Famed Executive To Advise GM Brian Cashman

The New York Yankees have had one of Major League Baseball’s busiest offseason’s, and they’re not quite done making moves in pursuit of their 28th ring. The Yankees on Tuesday announced they have appointed Brian Sabean as executive advisor to general manager Brian Cashman. Sabean, 66, has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bless You Boys

Projections

Have you looked at the Baseball Reference Projections for 2013 yet?. Haase .240/.295/.425 with 17 homers... excellent for a catcher. Schoop .241/.287/.377 with 14 homers... nice improvement!. Baez .243/.290/.416 with 20 dingers... nice!. Kriedler .231/.299/.366 with 6 homers... hmmm. Carpenter .250/.310/.485 with 9 homers... I expect better. He's my breakout...
The Comeback

Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed

With news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and his health appears to be trending in a positive direction, the NFL can now turn its attention to determining what exactly to do about the canceled Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game as well as the NFL playoff’s seeding, and NFL insider Read more... The post Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tarah Murrey, New Texas Rangers Pro Marcus Semien’s Wife

As the 2023 MLB season is set to begin, the attention is on Marcus Semien and his family after signing a $175.0 million deal with the Texas Rangers. The shortstop’s high school sweetheart and wife, Tarah Murrey, knows the ups and downs of athletic life. Apart from growing up in a family of professional athletes, she’s got her own experience to boast about. With Semien’s career taking him to different franchises, she’s helped the family adjust wherever they move while balancing motherhood. So we shed more light on the background of Marcus Semien’s wife in this Tarah Murrey wiki.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bless You Boys

Spencer Torkelson and Anthony Rizzo

One of the major narratives throughout the Tiger’s disastrous 2022 campaign was Spencer Torkelson's terrible start to his career. The first basemen projected to have 50/60 Hit tool and 70/70 raw power. These are absolutely beautiful grades and his minor league seasons had all the right numbers. With that kind of pedigree it’s no surprise that fans panicked after he put up an atrocious 76 wRC+ to start his career.

