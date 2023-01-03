As the 2023 MLB season is set to begin, the attention is on Marcus Semien and his family after signing a $175.0 million deal with the Texas Rangers. The shortstop’s high school sweetheart and wife, Tarah Murrey, knows the ups and downs of athletic life. Apart from growing up in a family of professional athletes, she’s got her own experience to boast about. With Semien’s career taking him to different franchises, she’s helped the family adjust wherever they move while balancing motherhood. So we shed more light on the background of Marcus Semien’s wife in this Tarah Murrey wiki.

