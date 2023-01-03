Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Former MLB Infielder Talks Bauer's Future in Baseball
Former Twins infielder Trevor Plouffe says he expects the Dodgers to release Trevor Bauer and for another contending team to sign him for the league minimum salary.
Yardbarker
Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter
Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
FanSided
SNY host (and troll) senselessly rips Yankees for ‘not living up to expectations’
From the people who brought you “The NL East is Over!” in May, we now have a non-New York Yankees fan telling us what the expectations should be for the New York Yankees. SNY’s Sal Licata has done it again. His sports theater is second to only Stephen A. Smith.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
Dodgers: Chris Taylor Reveals His All-Time Favorite Teammate
Chris Taylor told Access Dodgers that former L.A. infielder Chase Utley is his favorite teammate of all time, which makes perfect sense.
MLive.com
Where Tigers stand now after a flurry of holiday moves
If you tuned out Detroit Tigers news during the holidays, you might have missed left-handed pitcher Zach Logue’s brief tenure on the 40-man roster. Logue was claimed off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on Dec. 23. Hours before the new year, on Dec. 31, he was designated for assignment again.
Dodgers News: LA Adds New Hitting Game Planner from Sox
He was recommended for the role by two Dodgers.
chatsports.com
Braves News: Lucas Luetge discusses time with Yankees, more
With the New Year finally here, activity across the MLB should start to pick back up as teams look to shore up any lingering needs on their rosters. However, until moves are made, it is always fun to learn a bit more about new faces in new places. For the Braves, that includes left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge:
Yardbarker
Yankees Analyst Hypes Up A Top Young Prospect
As things currently stand, the New York Yankees will be forced to use Oswaldo Cabrera as a regular player. That’s not a bad thing at all, in case you were wondering: the 2022 rookie hit .247/.312/.429 with six home runs, a 111 wRC+ (100 is considered league-average offensive performance), and 1.5 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) in just 44 games.
Yardbarker
Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from one job
Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is known for both being the television voice of the Bronx Bombers and for hosting a radio show, but it sounds like he is ready to give up one of those gigs. Kay has been hosting “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio...
Bless You Boys
Charles Leblanc
Leblanc is a 26 year old 3B that was just DFA'd by the Marlins. He was called up last season and hit a respectable .263/.320/.469 while playing 3B/2B/1B. He's a right handed batter and has similar numbers in the minors. Not much power, but he can be an improvement over our other options.
Yankees Hire Famed Executive To Advise GM Brian Cashman
The New York Yankees have had one of Major League Baseball’s busiest offseason’s, and they’re not quite done making moves in pursuit of their 28th ring. The Yankees on Tuesday announced they have appointed Brian Sabean as executive advisor to general manager Brian Cashman. Sabean, 66, has...
Carlos Correa's Social Post May End Any Chance Star Signs Elsewhere From Mets, Like Red Sox
Correa has had a wild offseason to say the least
Bless You Boys
Projections
Have you looked at the Baseball Reference Projections for 2013 yet?. Haase .240/.295/.425 with 17 homers... excellent for a catcher. Schoop .241/.287/.377 with 14 homers... nice improvement!. Baez .243/.290/.416 with 20 dingers... nice!. Kriedler .231/.299/.366 with 6 homers... hmmm. Carpenter .250/.310/.485 with 9 homers... I expect better. He's my breakout...
Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed
With news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and his health appears to be trending in a positive direction, the NFL can now turn its attention to determining what exactly to do about the canceled Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game as well as the NFL playoff’s seeding, and NFL insider Read more... The post Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How Shoeless Joe Jackson came to revealing my Hall of Fame ballot
The conversation regarding who belongs in the Baseball Hall of Fame is one thing, a good Hall of Fame ballot reveal is another. This year, actor D.B. Sweeney reprised his role as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the movie “Eight Men Out” to help the process.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tarah Murrey, New Texas Rangers Pro Marcus Semien’s Wife
As the 2023 MLB season is set to begin, the attention is on Marcus Semien and his family after signing a $175.0 million deal with the Texas Rangers. The shortstop’s high school sweetheart and wife, Tarah Murrey, knows the ups and downs of athletic life. Apart from growing up in a family of professional athletes, she’s got her own experience to boast about. With Semien’s career taking him to different franchises, she’s helped the family adjust wherever they move while balancing motherhood. So we shed more light on the background of Marcus Semien’s wife in this Tarah Murrey wiki.
Bless You Boys
Spencer Torkelson and Anthony Rizzo
One of the major narratives throughout the Tiger’s disastrous 2022 campaign was Spencer Torkelson's terrible start to his career. The first basemen projected to have 50/60 Hit tool and 70/70 raw power. These are absolutely beautiful grades and his minor league seasons had all the right numbers. With that kind of pedigree it’s no surprise that fans panicked after he put up an atrocious 76 wRC+ to start his career.
