OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award

Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
ETOnline.com

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: A Timeline of Their Lasting Hollywood Romance

First married in 1988, actors, entertainers and producers Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have had a lasting Hollywood romance, proving that even the most ideal relationship isn't limited to what fans dream about or see projected on the big screen. (Even in the rom-coms, like My Big Fat Greek Wedding and others, that the power couple have helped produce.)
Looper

Westworld Star James Marsden Laments The Series' Untimely Cancellation

"Westworld" is perhaps one of the biggest science fiction shows of the last decade, with a large cast of A-list actors and an ambitious storyline that shifted in scope throughout its four seasons. Many believed "Westworld" was intended to run for six seasons initially, but HBO ultimately decided to cancel the series after Season 4 (per The Hollywood Reporter).
The Independent

James Marsden calls HBO’s surprise cancellation of Westworld ‘a disappointment’

James Marsden has spoken out about the shock cancellation of Westworld ahead of its planned final season.HBO announced in November that the experimental science-fiction series, starring Marsden, Thandiwe Newton, Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright, would not be returning for a fifth season.Although its ratings had declined since its first run in 2016, Westworld retained a solid fanbase, many of whom expressed their upset with the show’s ending on social media.In an interview published on Tuesday (3 January), Marsden, who played gunfighter Teddy Flood on the show, gave his view on the cancellation.“I’d be lying to you if I...
thedigitalfix.com

Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut

The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: What to Expect From This Year’s (Scaled-Back) Party Scene

Moments after this year’s Golden Globe nominees were announced, show producer Jesse Collins sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and teased the big night by saying “it’s going to have a fresh look,” as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s biggest night rebounds from controversy. “It’s going to be glamorous and fun, lots of champagne will be flowing and a good time will be had by all.” In a normal year, that would be a predictable outcome, especially inside the halls of the Beverly Hilton hotel that has long hosted the Globes and the explosion of industry supported afterparties. Netflix, Amazon, HBO,...
wegotthiscovered.com

How to watch John Wayne’s movies in order

Of American actors who have defined cinema and a genre itself, few are as iconic as John Wayne. Actually named Marion Robert Morrison, he appeared in more than 100 films throughout his life and won an Oscar. Such a legacy can be difficult to dissect, and below is what you need to know before you decide to sit down and watch a few, assuming you ever do.
