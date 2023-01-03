Read full article on original website
Related
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Asked Michael Learned for a Date After Their On-Screen Kiss
Michael Learned of 'The Waltons' once shared that James Arness asked her on a date after they shared a kiss on 'Gunsmoke.'
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Ruby Rose continues her career comeback with a co-starring role in new Hollywood action thriller The Collective
Australian actress Ruby Rose has announced she will feature in a Hollywood thriller, The Collective in 2023. The 36-year-old former model stars in the new blockbuster as a villain behind a global conspiracy in human trafficking. Rose's co-stars include Hanna Montana pretty-boy Lucas Till, Transformers star Tyrese Gibson and fan-favourite...
'A Christmas Story' star Zack Ward said he and costar Yano Anaya were separated from the other child actors during filming
According to Ward, who played Scut, he and costar Yano Anaya were kept separate in order to create a sense of "nervousness" in the other child actors.
Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford Snubbed From 50 Greatest Actors of All Time List
A new 50 Greatest Actors of All Time list is suspiciously missing two high-profile names. Empire recently polled readers for their top 50 list, coming out in their February 2023 issue, and Harrison Ford and Kevin Costner were noticeably absent. Now, this could be attested to a younger voting demographic...
‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show?
Do the Yellowstone actors’ salaries make them richer than the Duttons themselves? Just about, and especially in icon Kevin Costner‘s... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show? appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Cruise Reportedly Completely Ignoring Will Smith After Oscars Slap
It was a sequence that took just seconds to unfold, but it seems Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars is still having a ripple effect in the industry. An alleged insider says that Tom Cruise is refusing all forms of contact with Smith after the incident. This comes...
Ana de Armas scared her stunt team when she learned she was nominated for a Golden Globe
Ana de Armas was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in “Blonde.” In an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, she spoke about her experience playing Marilyn Monroe and learning the news that she delivered one of the year’s best performances according to...
ETOnline.com
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: A Timeline of Their Lasting Hollywood Romance
First married in 1988, actors, entertainers and producers Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have had a lasting Hollywood romance, proving that even the most ideal relationship isn't limited to what fans dream about or see projected on the big screen. (Even in the rom-coms, like My Big Fat Greek Wedding and others, that the power couple have helped produce.)
‘Cheers’ Cast Then & Now: See Photos Of Ted Danson, Kirstie Alley & More
Cheers ran from 1982 until 1993 and became one of the most beloved shows of all-time. The comedy series made household names out of Ted Danson, 72, Shelley Long, 71, Kelsey Grammer, 65, and more. The theme song is one of the most iconic TV theme songs ever. It’s been...
Westworld Star James Marsden Laments The Series' Untimely Cancellation
"Westworld" is perhaps one of the biggest science fiction shows of the last decade, with a large cast of A-list actors and an ambitious storyline that shifted in scope throughout its four seasons. Many believed "Westworld" was intended to run for six seasons initially, but HBO ultimately decided to cancel the series after Season 4 (per The Hollywood Reporter).
Michelle Williams shares why she hasn't watched any of her movies or TV projects in over a decade
"The Fabelmans" star Michelle Williams admitted that she hasn't watched her own films or TV projects since viewing 2010's "Meek's Cutoff." She said that she is "not able" to watch her own work.
James Marsden calls HBO’s surprise cancellation of Westworld ‘a disappointment’
James Marsden has spoken out about the shock cancellation of Westworld ahead of its planned final season.HBO announced in November that the experimental science-fiction series, starring Marsden, Thandiwe Newton, Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright, would not be returning for a fifth season.Although its ratings had declined since its first run in 2016, Westworld retained a solid fanbase, many of whom expressed their upset with the show’s ending on social media.In an interview published on Tuesday (3 January), Marsden, who played gunfighter Teddy Flood on the show, gave his view on the cancellation.“I’d be lying to you if I...
thedigitalfix.com
Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut
The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
‘1923’s Harrison Ford Reveals What Sets Jacob Dutton Apart from His Other Iconic Roles (Outsider Exclusive)
With a perfectly-Harrison-Ford answer and follow-up, the 1923 star details what sets Jacob Dutton apart from his other iconic roles.... The post ‘1923’s Harrison Ford Reveals What Sets Jacob Dutton Apart from His Other Iconic Roles (Outsider Exclusive) appeared first on Outsider.
Golden Globes: What to Expect From This Year’s (Scaled-Back) Party Scene
Moments after this year’s Golden Globe nominees were announced, show producer Jesse Collins sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and teased the big night by saying “it’s going to have a fresh look,” as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s biggest night rebounds from controversy. “It’s going to be glamorous and fun, lots of champagne will be flowing and a good time will be had by all.” In a normal year, that would be a predictable outcome, especially inside the halls of the Beverly Hilton hotel that has long hosted the Globes and the explosion of industry supported afterparties. Netflix, Amazon, HBO,...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Turned Down a John Wayne Epic to Keep Playing Matt Dillon
James Arness took his role on 'Gunsmoke' so seriously that he turned down a part in an Oscar-winning John Wayne movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
How to watch John Wayne’s movies in order
Of American actors who have defined cinema and a genre itself, few are as iconic as John Wayne. Actually named Marion Robert Morrison, he appeared in more than 100 films throughout his life and won an Oscar. Such a legacy can be difficult to dissect, and below is what you need to know before you decide to sit down and watch a few, assuming you ever do.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0