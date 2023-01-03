Read full article on original website
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O'Grady and Laurie Walters, among others.
Marilee Fiebig, the ex-wife of disgraced Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes is finally opening up about her estranged husband who has been seen gallivanting around town with his mistress and co-host Amy Robach. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained...
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
Former child star Adam Rich has reportedly died. He was 54. The Eight Is Enough alum was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, January 7, according to a TMZ report that cited a family member. A cause of death has not been announced at the time of publication. Rich rose to fame as a […]
M3GAN is slaying at the box office and there are already plans for a sequel. Screenwriter Akela Cooper opened up about writing the script for the horror film and revealed that it was originally “gorier” and an unrated version is possibly in development. “No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it. There should be an unrated version at some point,” she said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was...
