Nashville, TN

NHL

Canada recovers to top Czechia in OT, win World Junior Championship

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) scored his second goal 6:22 into overtime, and Canada won the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 3-2 victory against Czechia at Scotiabank Centre on Thursday. "It means everything," said Guenther, who also had an assist. "To win, you never know...
WASHINGTON STATE
NHL

Wilson Returns

Nine years into his NHL career, Caps right wing Tom Wilson had been a model of durability, missing a grand total of 19 regular season games because of injury. But after suffering a torn ACL in Game 1 of Washington's opening round playoff series with Florida last May, Wilson underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Connor has hat trick, Jets defeat Canucks for 5th straight win

WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor had a hat trick to help the Winnipeg Jets to a fifth straight win, 7-4 against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre on Sunday. Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists and David Rittich made 34 saves for the Jets (26-13-1). Pierre-Luc Dubois had four assists, extending his point streak to six games (four goals, six assists).
NHL

Projected Lineup: Jan. 8 at Minnesota

Because of games on back-to-back nights with travel (and less than 24 hours apart!), the St. Louis Blues will have several changes for Sunday's 6 p.m. CT game against the Minnesota Wild (BSMW, 101 ESPN). Here's what we know:. - Thomas Greiss will get the start in between the pipes,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Robertson scores twice, Stars top Panthers

DALLAS -- Jason Robertson scored twice, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Florida Panthers 5-1 at American Airlines Center on Sunday. Ryan Suter had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars (24-11-6), who have won five of the past seven games (5-2-0). Carter Verhaeghe scored, and...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Blues at Wild

BLUES (19-18-3) at WILD (22-13-3) 7 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSNX, BSMW, ESPN+, SN NOW. Alexey Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Tyler Pitlick. Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body) Jordan Greenway -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno. Brandon Duhaime -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman. Mason Shaw -- Connor Dewar --...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Smashville Scope: Juuse Saros Sets Franchise Record

Goaltender Named to 2023 NHL All-Star Game and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. The Nashville Predators started the week off with a bang, cruising to a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena before embarking on a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS

FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Jan. 8

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Sunday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 71 - Jake Evans 40 - Joel Armia. 20...
NHL

Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals

Columbus hopes to build on an emotional victory on the second leg of a back-to-back. It will be a familiar foe for the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Three days after suffering a 6-2 loss to Washington in Nationwide Arena, Columbus heads to the nation's capital to run it back against the Caps. There should be some energy among the boys after Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory against Carolina that included Kirill Marchenko's first career hat trick.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Thompson excited for All-Star nod, hopes for teammates to join him

Fans can send additional Sabres players by voting now through Jan. 17. Don Granato watched how Rasmus Dahlin gained confidence after participating in his first NHL All-Star Game last year. He sees the same potential for Tage Thompson - a scary thought for a player who already has 30 goals less than halfway through the season.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Thomas' Three Storylines - TBL @ WPG

The Fantastic Four return, Tampa missing a key piece, and more!. The Jets got some great news this morning when it was confirmed that Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti all got the green light to return to the lineup. Ehlers hasn't played since the second game of the season, Wheeler and Schmidt have missed the last nine games and Perfetti sat out for five. There was a buzz is the Jets dressing room with the return of the four players plus the opponent they are facing tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Canadiens rally past Blues to end 7-game slide

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens trailed three times before rallying for their first win in eight games, 5-4 against the St. Louis Blues at Bell Centre on Saturday. Josh Anderson scored the game-winner midway through the third period, and Joel Armia scored two of three tying goals for Montreal (16-21-3), which ended an 0-6-1 skid, its longest of the season. Jake Allen made 18 saves.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Atlantic Division debated

Dahlin, Matthews, Stamkos among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added each division's roster for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

Kraken score 8 in win against Senators

Jordan Eberle and Andre Burakovsky recorded 3 points each in the Kraken's 8-4 road victory over the Senators. Matty Beniers, Daniel Sprong, Justin Schultz and Vince Dunn each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (22-12-4), who have won four straight. Martin Jones, who has started each game during the winning streak, made 19 saves.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Capitals Loan Joe Snively to Hershey

The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Joe Snively to the Hershey Bears. The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Joe Snively to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Snively has recorded one assist in six games with Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC

