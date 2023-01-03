Read full article on original website
NHL
Wilson Returns
Nine years into his NHL career, Caps right wing Tom Wilson had been a model of durability, missing a grand total of 19 regular season games because of injury. But after suffering a torn ACL in Game 1 of Washington's opening round playoff series with Florida last May, Wilson underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament.
NHL
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
NHL
Connor has hat trick, Jets defeat Canucks for 5th straight win
WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor had a hat trick to help the Winnipeg Jets to a fifth straight win, 7-4 against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre on Sunday. Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists and David Rittich made 34 saves for the Jets (26-13-1). Pierre-Luc Dubois had four assists, extending his point streak to six games (four goals, six assists).
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Jan. 8
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Sunday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 71 - Jake Evans 40 - Joel Armia. 20...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Jan. 8 at Minnesota
Because of games on back-to-back nights with travel (and less than 24 hours apart!), the St. Louis Blues will have several changes for Sunday's 6 p.m. CT game against the Minnesota Wild (BSMW, 101 ESPN). Here's what we know:. - Thomas Greiss will get the start in between the pipes,...
NHL
Smashville Scope: Juuse Saros Sets Franchise Record
Goaltender Named to 2023 NHL All-Star Game and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. The Nashville Predators started the week off with a bang, cruising to a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena before embarking on a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - TBL @ WPG
The Fantastic Four return, Tampa missing a key piece, and more!. The Jets got some great news this morning when it was confirmed that Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti all got the green light to return to the lineup. Ehlers hasn't played since the second game of the season, Wheeler and Schmidt have missed the last nine games and Perfetti sat out for five. There was a buzz is the Jets dressing room with the return of the four players plus the opponent they are facing tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
NHL
Blues at Wild
BLUES (19-18-3) at WILD (22-13-3) 7 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSNX, BSMW, ESPN+, SN NOW. Alexey Toropchenko -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Tyler Pitlick. Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body) Jordan Greenway -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno. Brandon Duhaime -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman. Mason Shaw -- Connor Dewar --...
NHL
Backstrom is Back
On Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena, Nicklas Backstrom will pull a No. 19 Washington Capitals sweater on over his shoulder pads, and he will step onto the ice with his teammates for a regular season game, doing so for the 1,059th time in his NHL career. But it's the first time he has done so this season, and the first time since last May.
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 7, 2023
WINNIPEG - Twice over the course of this four-game win streak, the Winnipeg Jets penalty kill has been tasked with clinching the victory in the final minutes of regulation. In Edmonton on New Year's Eve, the Jets were shorthanded for the final 2:24 against the league's top power play unit and got the job done.
NHL
Kraken score 8 in win against Senators
Jordan Eberle and Andre Burakovsky recorded 3 points each in the Kraken's 8-4 road victory over the Senators. Matty Beniers, Daniel Sprong, Justin Schultz and Vince Dunn each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (22-12-4), who have won four straight. Martin Jones, who has started each game during the winning streak, made 19 saves.
NHL
STL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (15-21-3) homestand continues with a matchup against the Blues (19-17-3) tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the contest:. 1. The Habs' first home game of 2023 didn't go as planned on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to the Rangers. Joel Armia scored the lone goal for Montreal. It was his first goal of the season. Head coach Gerard Gallant's squad scored three times in the second period courtesy of Chris Kreider, Braden Schneider and Filip Chytil, which gave New York a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the final frame. That ultimately sealed the deal. Chytil added an empty-netter late in regulation. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves in the loss. The Canadiens are 0-6-1 in their last seven contests. Allen will get the start again tonight.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals
Columbus hopes to build on an emotional victory on the second leg of a back-to-back. It will be a familiar foe for the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Three days after suffering a 6-2 loss to Washington in Nationwide Arena, Columbus heads to the nation's capital to run it back against the Caps. There should be some energy among the boys after Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory against Carolina that included Kirill Marchenko's first career hat trick.
NHL
Canadiens rally past Blues to end 7-game slide
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens trailed three times before rallying for their first win in eight games, 5-4 against the St. Louis Blues at Bell Centre on Saturday. Josh Anderson scored the game-winner midway through the third period, and Joel Armia scored two of three tying goals for Montreal (16-21-3), which ended an 0-6-1 skid, its longest of the season. Jake Allen made 18 saves.
NHL
2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Atlantic Division debated
Dahlin, Matthews, Stamkos among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added each division's roster for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
Thompson excited for All-Star nod, hopes for teammates to join him
Fans can send additional Sabres players by voting now through Jan. 17. Don Granato watched how Rasmus Dahlin gained confidence after participating in his first NHL All-Star Game last year. He sees the same potential for Tage Thompson - a scary thought for a player who already has 30 goals less than halfway through the season.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs
Facing a tough test in their quest for five straight wins, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (15-17-7) will host Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (23-9-7) at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on...
NHL
On Tap: Karlsson looks to extend record point streak for Sharks
Panthers, Red Wings in Atlantic clash; Jets go for fourth straight. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games on Friday. Karlsson continues to shine for Sharks. The San...
