MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (15-21-3) homestand continues with a matchup against the Blues (19-17-3) tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the contest:. 1. The Habs' first home game of 2023 didn't go as planned on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to the Rangers. Joel Armia scored the lone goal for Montreal. It was his first goal of the season. Head coach Gerard Gallant's squad scored three times in the second period courtesy of Chris Kreider, Braden Schneider and Filip Chytil, which gave New York a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the final frame. That ultimately sealed the deal. Chytil added an empty-netter late in regulation. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves in the loss. The Canadiens are 0-6-1 in their last seven contests. Allen will get the start again tonight.

1 DAY AGO