Julia Roberts Finds Out She's Related to Another A-Lister in 'Finding Your Roots' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
On Tuesday's season premiere of Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr., the host makes a surprising connection between two Hollywood A-listers. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the episode, after walking Julia Roberts and Edward Norton through their respective family trees, he reveals that the two of them actually share a distant cousin!
Phoebe Bridgers Announces Her Father Has Died
Phoebe Bridgers shared the news of her father's death in a tribute she posted to Instagram on Tuesday. The celebrated singer-songwriter shared a throwback photo of herself, rocking short, pink hair, listening to music through headphones alongside her late father. "Rest in peace dad," Bridgers, 28, captioned the post. She...
LaKeith Stanfield Celebrates Engagement to Kasmere Trice Amid ‘Secret Family’ Claims From Tylor Hurd
Just hours after LaKeith Stanfield announced his engagement to girlfriend Kasmere Trice, artist Tylor Hurd came forward alleging that the Atlanta star has been hiding the fact that he fathered her daughter, Apollo. Stanfield and Trice announced their engagement on Dec. 30, with the couple sharing a series of photos...
Zach Braff Posts Sweet Message to Ex Florence Pugh on Her Birthday
Zach Braff had an sweet message for his ex-girlfriend, Florence Pugh. In honor of the Don’t Worry Darling star’s 27th birthday on Tuesday, Braff shared a heartfelt tribute to her on his Instagram Story. "Happy Birthday, legend," the 47-year-old actor captioned a picture of Pugh sitting over the...
Blake Lively Shows Off Bare Baby Bump, Jokes Her Workout Program Is Not Working
Blake Lively is poking fun at her fitness routine. On Monday, the 35-year-old actress shared a hilarious update on her workout journey. "been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress captioned the post. Next to the caption was a picture of Lively and her trainer posing at the start of her workout, beside a recent photo which shows the actress' growing baby bump.
Kelly Osbourne Says It's 'No One's Place' to Share Information About Her Baby After Mom Sharon's Reveal
Kelly Osbourne wants to keep her son to herself for the time being. The 38-year-old TV personality privately gave birth to a baby boy with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, and on Tuesday, her mom, Sharon Osbourne, spilled the beans. On Wednesday, Kelly took to her Instagram Story, making a clear...
'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Batten Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Ben McGrath
Love is baby! Love Is Blindseason 1 star Jessica Batten is expecting her first child. The reality TV standout took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news, posting photos of herself and her husband, Ben McGrath, posing for sweet pregnancy pics of the announcement. "New Year, Same Me, New...
Andy Cohen Reacts to Ryan Seacrest Claiming He Snubbed Him on New Year's Eve
The drama between Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest is raging on. The men continued their quasi-feud this week, when the Live With Kelly and Ryan host claimed that the Bravo star snubbed him during their competing New Year's Eve specials. Cohen co-hosted CNN's Dec. 31 show with Anderson Cooper, while Seacrest led ABC's broadcast.
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
Jane Fonda Admits She Never Thought She'd Return to Acting After Ted Turner Marriage (Exclusive)
Jane Fonda has done incredible work over the last three decades of her career, from her long-running Netflix series, Grace and Frankie, to Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated roles on Broadway, film and television. But according to the actress, it all almost never happened. Fonda and her 80 For Brady...
Leslie Grace Reveals Upgraded Batgirl Costume and Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Canceled HBO Max Film
Leslie Grace is giving fans a taste of the Batgirl costume that could have been. The In the Heights actress shared a retrospective look back at her 2022 on Instagram that included several behind-the-scenes glimpses of the Batgirl production. Grace was slated to star as the titular vigilante hero in...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Glows on Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson: See the Photos!
Keke Palmer is fully leaning into everything that comes with her growing family, including taking time for some serious rest and relaxation. On Tuesday, the mom-to-be shared photos of her babymoon with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and reflected on how she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip." "I am...
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Share Their Hope for Al Roker When He Returns to 'Today' (Exclusive)
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are gearing up for Al Roker’s return. Earlier this week, the hosts announced that the beloved weatherman will be making his return alongside them at Studio 1A on Friday following his two-month absence due to health issues. "Back and better than ever," Guthrie told...
Luke Grimes Reveals Why 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Won't Tell Him the Show's Ending
Luke Grimes says he doesn't want to know how Yellowstone comes to an end. Like life, Grimes wants to experience the show not knowing what's going to happen. The topic of conversation briefly came up when the 38-year-old actor and budding singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Grimes said his "lips are sealed" when it comes to giving away spoilers, but he also shared he doesn't know how the season's going to end and why he doesn't want to know.
Elle King Shares Health Update After Scary Fall That Knocked Her Unconscious and Gave Her Amnesia (Exclusive)
Elle King is doing well as she recovers from a scary fall at home that knocked her unconscious and left her with a concussion and amnesia. "I was walking down our steps in the middle of the night, to make a bottle, and I slipped and knocked myself unconscious," King tells ET's Rachel Smith of the incident last month. "I can laugh now, because I'm doing a lot better, but it was a very intense thing. They said I got amnesia and got post-concussion syndrome."
James Corden Was Originally Going to Play Brendan Fraser's Role in 'The Whale'
James Corden came so close to playing Brendan Fraser's role in The Whale. The revelation came to light in a Deadline column penned by the outlet's awards columnist and chief film critic, Pete Hammond, who said the outgoing Late, Late Show host dropped "the fascinating little nugget" as they both waited to start a Q&A for the comedian's Amazon series, Mammals.
'You People' Trailer: Jonah Hill and Lauren London Meet the In-Laws
Jonah Hill and Lauren London are meeting the in-laws in You People, the upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. Hill, who wrote the script with Barris, stars as Ezra, a man desperate for a relationship, who finds the woman of his dreams in London's Amira. However, the problem comes when Ezra decides to propose, and has to face Amira's parents, Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and Fatima (Nia Long).
Jessica Simpson Slips Into 8th Grade Cheerleading Jacket in Nostalgic Pic
Jessica Simpson is reliving her past with a special piece of clothing! The 42-year-old mother of three snapped a sweet selfie of herself wearing her green cheerleading letterman's jacket, posting the look on her Instagram. "Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket 📣📣📣," Jessica captioned the pic, which features...
Al Roker Set to Return to 'Today' After Hospitalizations: 'The Sunshine Is Coming Back'
Al Roker is making his return to Today this week! The 68-year-old weatherman will be back on the NBC morning show in person on Friday, Jan. 6 after lengthy hospital stays kept him away in November and December. Roker's co-hosts joyfully shared the update on Tuesday's show. As Savannah Guthrie...
'Harlem' Season 2 Trailer Ramps Up the Mess With Love Triangles, Affairs and Drama Galore
The ladies of Harlem are back for a second round! Prime Video released the trailer for season 2 of its hit series following the chaotic lives of four friends trying to do their best -- even though they often find themselves in some mess. Created by writer and executive producer...
