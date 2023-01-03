Twitch’s latest star Neuro-Sama is completely AI driven and as you’d expect, things occasionally get dicey

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era
James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are apparently working on a secret ‘Star Wars’ project as DCU fans get excited about ‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’
Given the circumstances and with all of Disney’s misfires in the past decade, Star Wars is currently doing… as well as could be expected. The sequels may have buried any chance of redemption for the Skywalker Saga, but thanks to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the story of the galaxy far, far away remains a relevant topic. Now, according to a new report, the two tried and tested creatives are working on a secret project that could be a total game changer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: Microsoft remembers that they definitely shouldn’t pick a fight with the FTC as ‘The Last of Us’ star details the show’s deviations from the game
Those antitrust law amendments are turning into a real thorn in Microsoft‘s backside as the company struggles to get its whopping $67.8 billion proposition to buy Activision Blizzard approved. In the latest development from this case, the Xbox team has just withdrawn their claim that the Federal Trade Commission process violates the Constitution.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations
An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 3rd entry in a tedious saga that boasts Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista as alumni slices it up on streaming
The bad blood between Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson intensified after the Guardians of the Galaxy star fired another shot in the direction of his former WWE rival, which was just the latest in a long line of digs dating back years. It’s obvious that they’re never going to star in the same movie, but the inexplicably lengthy Scorpion King saga does at least give them a shared franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Frustrated subscribers left crushed after Amazon fails to steal ‘Wednesday’ away from Netflix
One of the more curious streaming stories of the week saw rumors sweep the internet that Netflix could be in danger of losing Wednesday to Prime Video, thanks to something as simple as a contractual loophole. MGM owns the rights to The Addams Family and all of the associated intellectual...
wegotthiscovered.com
Against all odds, some fans can’t wait for the MCU’s most hated villain to return in Phase 5
Everyone has their own opinion, of course, but there seem to be certain absolute truths about the MCU‘s Phase Four that virtually every Marvel fan out there agrees with: Spider-Man: No Way Home was amazing, Thor: Love and Thunder was terrible, and the way Black Widow handled its main villain was the worst waste of a classic comic book antagonist since Iron Man 3‘s Mandarin.
wegotthiscovered.com
2022’s most beloved superhero movie is finally dethroned as DC fans rank every version of an iconic ‘Batman’ villain
Many of DC’s most recognizable villains have been done to absolute death, over decades of films, shows, and animated projects. The Joker has appeared in a staggering number of projects over the years—more than 250, according to The Joker: A Serious Study of the Clown Prince of Crime—and the Riddler isn’t far behind. The iconic Batman villain has seen an uptick in popularity in recent years, alongside the Dark Knight himself, and several stellar performances have aided in immortalizing the Gotham outlaw.
wegotthiscovered.com
A supernatural cult classic subjected to an offensively awful remake survives a near-death experience on streaming
We now live in a world where even mediocre movies are subjected to remakes or reboots if they’ve got enough in the way of name recognition and staying power, but everyone would agree that one version of Flatliners was all we needed. Despite enduring for over 30 years as...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel’s most forgotten-about show is finally getting some much-needed attention
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and nearly everything it touches seems to be successful, but there’s been several projects which quietly fell by the wayside. Chief among them was Cloak & Dagger, based on two cult favorite Marvel characters. Yet, you’d struggle to find anyone who has seen it, let alone heard of it. Never before has Marvel’s brand resulted in such a forgotten product. Given it was released at the peak of the universe in 2018, its lack of success feels bizarre.
wegotthiscovered.com
An absurd action thriller that fully embraces its ridiculous nature brings the beef on streaming
For someone who claims they have no desire to be an action hero, Dave Bautista has proven himself to be pretty good at it. While you rarely see him taking top billing in a big budget shoot ’em up, we’d be more than happy to see him make it a regular thing if they all turned out to be as ridiculously entertaining as 2018’s Final Score.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s Young Avengers are already hitting back at their haters as foul-mouthed ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ deleted scene is revealed
Pretty much ever since Avengers: Endgame brought the saga of the original Avengers to a close, the Young Avengers have been primed to take over the reigns as Earth’s protectors, and yet the MCU has strangely failed to deliver on the adolescent super-team as of yet — so it seems like those bringing these heroes to life have taken matters into their own hands. Elsewhere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever almost broke a foul-mouthed Marvel record and X-Men fans take on The Rock..
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ isn’t an anomaly when The Rock’s first crack at an iconic IP is still getting roasted 2 decades on
With his reputation as “Franchise Viagra” having gone embarrassingly limp in the aftermath of the Black Adam debacle, Dwayne Johnson has been faced with something he hasn’t experienced in a very long time; failure. After all, the actor and producer hit the promotional trail hard to hype...
wegotthiscovered.com
Joe Rogan removes a segment from his podcast after being fooled by fake vaccine tweet
Podcast king Joe Rogan deleted a podcast segment after he highlighted a tweet from a doctor to demonstrate the hysteria around COVID-19 vaccines. The tweet turned out to be fake and Rogan was forced to apologize. The offending tweet was from someone who claimed to be “Dr. Natalia.” The “doctor”...
wegotthiscovered.com
Could Dwayne Johnson play this X-Men icon? Not if MCU fans can help it
Dwayne Johnson is now looking for a new franchise to headline in the wake of DC sending Black Adam back to his tomb, which means there’s been a lot of increased talk lately that he could hop over to the Marvel universe instead. Although The Rock actually named the character he’d most like to play in the MCU a decade ago, the fans have still floated various other options around, including everyone from the Sentry to the Thing. But this latest pitch might be a winner. If only in terms of the instant revulsion it’s caused in X-Men experts.
wegotthiscovered.com
A superhero spectacular that got a reboot nobody wanted instead of the trilogy everyone needed powers up on Netflix
One of the most frustrating decisions in the history of the comic book movie boom was the call to discard the conclusion of Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy trilogy in favor of a reboot, which yielded deservedly disastrous results. To be fair, the adaptations of Mike Mignola’s beloved source material...
wegotthiscovered.com
A terrifying one-trick pony that launched a surprisingly consistent franchise can’t outrun fate on streaming
There’s barely a horror franchise in existence that hasn’t caved to the law of diminishing returns, but despite being a one-trick pony that was obligated to lean on a single gimmick from the very start, Final Destination proved to be a surprisingly consistent set of supernatural chillers. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
A dismal serial killer thriller that introduced a polarizing power couple becomes a #1 streaming success
Love them or hate them, and a cursory glance at the internet on any given day highlights that both sides of the divide are just as vocal, the headline-grabbing power couple of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly would likely have never ended up together were it not for the diabolical serial killer thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.
wegotthiscovered.com
Superhero sacrilege committed after an undisputed comic book classic is branded ‘unwatchable’
Even if the tragic accident that resulted in the death of star Brandon Lee hadn’t enshrined the film in cinematic infamy, The Crow is more than good enough to endure as a longstanding cult classic based entirely on the quality of what unfolds onscreen. Next year marks the 30th...
Comments / 0