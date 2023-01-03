Twitch’s latest star Neuro-Sama is completely AI driven and as you’d expect, things occasionally get dicey

Dwayne Johnson is now looking for a new franchise to headline in the wake of DC sending Black Adam back to his tomb, which means there’s been a lot of increased talk lately that he could hop over to the Marvel universe instead. Although The Rock actually named the character he’d most like to play in the MCU a decade ago, the fans have still floated various other options around, including everyone from the Sentry to the Thing. But this latest pitch might be a winner. If only in terms of the instant revulsion it’s caused in X-Men experts.

2 DAYS AGO