Local events to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. are scheduled Jan. 13-16. • Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration is 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. It is a community-wide celebration at the Auburn Hills Community Center in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. and “Operation Cover Me” for Grace Centers of Hope, service project of making fleece blankets. Donations of fleece material (minimum of 1.5 yards) are needed to make tie fleece blankets for “Operation Cover Me”. Already-made blankets are also being accepted. New and gently used winter coats of all sizes are being collected for Beyond Basics, an agency that promotes literacy, auburnhills.org/calendar.php.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO