Detroit, MI

Arab American News

Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board

LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Frederick Douglass Academy looks to transform school identity with new name

In the main hallway of Frederick Douglass Academy for Young Men is a mural portrait of the school’s namesake. The painting, bordered with the school’s orange and green colors, showcases the famed abolitionist and journalist in a stoic pose looking across the 31-year-old school. In classrooms, students say, screensavers on computer monitors bear images of the fiery orator. Following daily morning announcements, students recite an affirmation inspired by Douglass’ values: manhood, altruism,...
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services

Valicor Environmental Services, a large provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services, today announced it has acquired Usher Oil, a centralized wastewater treatment facility founded in 1930 in Detroit. […] The post Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs

The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events happening in metro Detroit

Local events to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. are scheduled Jan. 13-16. • Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration is 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. It is a community-wide celebration at the Auburn Hills Community Center in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. and “Operation Cover Me” for Grace Centers of Hope, service project of making fleece blankets. Donations of fleece material (minimum of 1.5 yards) are needed to make tie fleece blankets for “Operation Cover Me”. Already-made blankets are also being accepted. New and gently used winter coats of all sizes are being collected for Beyond Basics, an agency that promotes literacy, auburnhills.org/calendar.php.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren

“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

DDA panel backs public aid for Ilitch-Ross District Detroit development

The Downtown Detroit Development Authority board will consider next week nearly $50 million in funding for the Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Cos. team’s development efforts in District Detroit. The board’s finance committee approved on Friday a trio of 34-year, 1% loans totaling $23.76 million to help cover...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Resilient Neighborhoods: East Side nonprofit seeks to highlight businesses hurt by streetscaping

Resilient Neighborhoods is a reporting and engagement series that examines how Detroit residents and community development organizations are working together to strengthen local neighborhoods. This story was originally produced and published by Model D Media and is reprinted in New Michigan Media newspapers through a partnership supported by the Kresge Foundation.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Long journey leads pastor to Warren congregation

WARREN — Pastor Tsegayesus Hurisa Hunde has traversed the globe spreading the good news of Christ. He started in his home country of Ethiopia, then traveled to Norway. Hunde is now the new pastor at Christ Lutheran Church, in Warren. “I am on fire for the Gospel,” said Hunde,...
WARREN, MI
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips from Detroit

Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gleaners and Kroger team up for January food collections

If you're looking to help metro Detroiters in need, you can start the new year off by helping in the battle against hunger. Throughout January, Kroger Co. of Michigan will host food drives to aid Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. Gleaners, according to its website, supplies food to more than 600 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and other agencies across the region.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI

