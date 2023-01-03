Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘The Flash’ costume design sparks outrage on social media and this villain teases a glorious return in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3

Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”
Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
Taylor Sheridan Says Paramount Didn’t Realize ‘1883’ Wouldn’t Have A Season 2 Until They Saw The Finale
Taylor Sheridan is basically keeping Paramount+ afloat right now. Okay, yes, that’s hyperbolic, but the writer-director-producer-creator of all things “Yellowstone” has been printing money for the studio and streaming service thanks to his mega TV franchise. And he is enjoying creative freedom that is unparalleled in the modern studio system. But that freedom does come with some complications, as we recently learned when Taylor Sheridan shared the genesis of his latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923,” and how the show was conceived after Paramount was shocked to learn “1883” was ending.
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ With the ‘Drama and Victimhood’ in ‘Harry and Meghan’, Commentator Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries 'leans too much into the drama and victimhood' and that they 'want to put the past behind them.'
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’
Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
James Wan Pushes Back Against Horror Fans Complaining That M3GAN Isn’t R-Rated
Producer James Wan pushes back on fans' complaints over M3GAN’s PG-13 rating.
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
Mark Hamill leaves the ‘Star Wars’ fandom crushed by revealing the iconic line that never made the cut
“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Let the Wookiee win.” “That’s no moon.” Star Wars: A New Hope may be the oldest installment in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less quotable than any of the other movies in the Skywalker saga. But recently surfaced footage featuring stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first reading reveals a line that was cut that may have been as memorable as “I got a bad feeling about this.”
