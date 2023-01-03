Read full article on original website
hamilton.edu
No. 13 women's hockey blanks No. 6 Colby for second straight day
CLINTON, N.Y. – Hamilton College's Nancy Loh '23 scored two goals and Evie Sheridan '26 was excellent in goal again as the Continentals posted a 3-0 NESCAC win against the Colby College Mules at Hamilton's Russell Sage Rink on Saturday afternoon. Season Update. The nationally ranked No. 13 Continentals...
cnycentral.com
Meet the first babies born in CNY this year
Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
hamilton.edu
Women’s hoops falls at Middlebury, Sehring ’23 posts double-double
Middlebury, Vt. – Middlebury College's Alexa Mustafaj netted 21 points and the Panthers posted a 64-56 NESCAC win against the Hamilton College Continentals at Middlebury's Pepin Gymnasium on Friday evening. How It Happened. Middlebury outscored Hamilton 23-9 in the first quarter and started the game with an 8-0 run.
Local 6 Yr Old Abandoned on Bus, Walks to School Cold and Alone
Two weeks ago, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District (FFCSD) employee and mother Dominique Boomhower endured her "worst nightmare" as her 6 year old son Cameron was left unsupervised after falling asleep on the school bus. Once he woke up, he walked to school all alone in the cold. The bus driver failed to check the vehicle for remaining children once they stopped, leaving promptly after parking (CBS 6 Albany). The worst part? Cameron was sitting directly behind the driver's seat, so the whole ordeal could have been prevented if the bus driver had just turned around.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout Roundup: Top crimes of 2022 in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rolling into the new year, it’s time we take a look back at the top neighborhood crimes in 2022, in order to possibly avoid them in the future. Our survey of local police departments make it clear; if you want to keep you home and yourself safe this year, you need to ditch some bad habits.
iheart.com
Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart
Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
WKTV
Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
cnyhomepage.com
UPDATE: Seymour Ave homicide victim’s identity has been released
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the victim’s identity from the Seymour Ave shooting that occurred on January 2nd. According to police, 25-year-old William Morris of Utica was killed from a gunshot wound to the head after the shooting on Seymour Ave in Utica on Monday Night.
informnny.com
UPDATE: NYS Police say missing Davenport man found safe
ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are reporting that 78-year-old Theodore Sikora from Davenport has been located safe and in good health. Police say that after searching daily at his home, local area surrounding businesses, and hospitals, as well as with his relatives, and friends, they were able to locate Mr. Sikora.
Otsego Co. woman arrested for abusing two children
On January 3rd, an Otsego County woman was arrested for physically abusing two children.
Death on I-81
(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead. According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville […]
16-year-old girl stabbed in fight of over 100 people at Syracuse gas station, police say
Note: Syracuse.com’s Jules Struck contributed to this report. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after she was stabbed during a fight among 100 young people outside a Syracuse gas station this weekend, police said. The disturbance happend at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 201...
WKTV
Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident
VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic incident, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Maciol says the arrest was made on Jan. 4, but no details were released about the incident. Tuttle was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a...
New Details: Body Of Missing 59-Year-Old NY Woman Was Found In Gorge, DEC Reports
The body of a 59-year-old New York woman who went missing for days was located in a gorge after her car was found parked at a trailhead, officials reported. Onondaga County resident Susan Mills' body was located in the area of Carpenter Falls, a waterfall located in the Cayuga County town of Niles, police reported on Sunday, Dec. 18.
wxhc.com
CPD Make Large Heroin and Meth Bust
On Friday, December 30th, a detective for the City of Cortland Police Department who was working in the area of the Port Watson Street Parking lot witnessed 37 year old Nicole L. Evener of Cortland, operating a vehicle within the parking lot with a suspended license. Evener was stopped by...
cortlandvoice.com
Woman found with ‘large quantities’ of heroin & meth
A woman was arrested this past Friday after she was found to be in possession of “large quantities” of heroin and methamphetamine, according to a City of Cortland Police report. The report noted that a city police detective spotted Nicole L. Evener, 37 of Cortland, was driving a...
Prosecutor: Suspect in deadly crash drove over 110 mph, was almost twice the legal limit
Erles Aguilera, 25 ,was arraigned Thursday on charges of manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and reckless driving.
Police ID man killed in Christmas Eve crash that sent car plunging into Bridgeport Harbor
Police say 33-year-old Jamal Gordon was killed early in the morning the day before Christmas after his car veered off the street and ended up in the water.
Missing 70-year-old man with brain injury from Camillus found
Camillus, N.Y. — State troopers Monday said a missing 70-year-old man considered vulnerable has been located in good health. Atif Hasan was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus, according to a news release from state police on Sunday.
