Clinton, NY

hamilton.edu

No. 13 women's hockey blanks No. 6 Colby for second straight day

CLINTON, N.Y. – Hamilton College's Nancy Loh '23 scored two goals and Evie Sheridan '26 was excellent in goal again as the Continentals posted a 3-0 NESCAC win against the Colby College Mules at Hamilton's Russell Sage Rink on Saturday afternoon. Season Update. The nationally ranked No. 13 Continentals...
CLINTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet the first babies born in CNY this year

Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
SYRACUSE, NY
hamilton.edu

Women’s hoops falls at Middlebury, Sehring ’23 posts double-double

Middlebury, Vt. – Middlebury College's Alexa Mustafaj netted 21 points and the Panthers posted a 64-56 NESCAC win against the Hamilton College Continentals at Middlebury's Pepin Gymnasium on Friday evening. How It Happened. Middlebury outscored Hamilton 23-9 in the first quarter and started the game with an 8-0 run.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Q 105.7

Local 6 Yr Old Abandoned on Bus, Walks to School Cold and Alone

Two weeks ago, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District (FFCSD) employee and mother Dominique Boomhower endured her "worst nightmare" as her 6 year old son Cameron was left unsupervised after falling asleep on the school bus. Once he woke up, he walked to school all alone in the cold. The bus driver failed to check the vehicle for remaining children once they stopped, leaving promptly after parking (CBS 6 Albany). The worst part? Cameron was sitting directly behind the driver's seat, so the whole ordeal could have been prevented if the bus driver had just turned around.
FONDA, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout Roundup: Top crimes of 2022 in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rolling into the new year, it’s time we take a look back at the top neighborhood crimes in 2022, in order to possibly avoid them in the future. Our survey of local police departments make it clear; if you want to keep you home and yourself safe this year, you need to ditch some bad habits.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart

Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WKTV

Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
MOHAWK, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: Seymour Ave homicide victim’s identity has been released

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the victim’s identity from the Seymour Ave shooting that occurred on January 2nd. According to police, 25-year-old William Morris of Utica was killed from a gunshot wound to the head after the shooting on Seymour Ave in Utica on Monday Night.
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

UPDATE: NYS Police say missing Davenport man found safe

ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are reporting that 78-year-old Theodore Sikora from Davenport has been located safe and in good health. Police say that after searching daily at his home, local area surrounding businesses, and hospitals, as well as with his relatives, and friends, they were able to locate Mr. Sikora.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Death on I-81

(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead. According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident

VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic incident, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Maciol says the arrest was made on Jan. 4, but no details were released about the incident. Tuttle was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a...
VERONA, NY
wxhc.com

CPD Make Large Heroin and Meth Bust

On Friday, December 30th, a detective for the City of Cortland Police Department who was working in the area of the Port Watson Street Parking lot witnessed 37 year old Nicole L. Evener of Cortland, operating a vehicle within the parking lot with a suspended license. Evener was stopped by...
CORTLAND, NY
