Zac Taylor, Sean McDermott lauded for handling of Bills vs. Bengals postponement

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott are on the receiving end of praise for their handling of the stunning situation at Paycor Stadium on Monday night.

After Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered an injury that required CPR and an ambulance on the field of play, the broadcast showed Taylor running across the field to McDermott, where they conferred with game officials and then sent both teams to their respective locker rooms.

From there, an extensive wait in which both coaches were eventually seen on the phone amid league personnel before the official postponement.

Based on comments from broadcasts and reactions, it sounds like Taylor and McDermott led the charge in waving off the game. That’s earned them heaps of praise in the aftermath of the horrific event, and rightfully so.