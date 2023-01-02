Bengals, Bills fans gathered outside hospital to support Damar Hamlin

Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills joined together outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after the Week 17 game’s postponement to pray for Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

Monday’s game was cut short after Hamlin suffered a severe injury and received treatment on the field before being transported by ambulance.

After the NFL officially postponed the game, fans left Paycor Stadium and not all of them went home.

As viral videos and images captured, some of them grouped outside of the hospital together in prayer.

While Hamlin’s reps and the hospital offered no further update on his status Monday night, it was a heartfelt display of humanity at a time when bigger things than a meaningless game took precedence.

Some of the media of the moment: