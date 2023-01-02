ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow, Bengals went to Bills locker room to check on players during suspension

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and other team captains went to the visiting locker room at Paycor Stadium to check on Buffalo Bills players during Monday night’s postponement in the wake of the severe injury suffered by Damar Hamlin.

Viral posts had shown Burrow, Ted Karras, Joe Mixon and others walking to the visitor’s locker room during the postponement, but details were scarce.

Late Monday night, The MMQB’s Albert Breer shared the following: “Was told that after the teams were brought back in to wait inside, QB Joe Burrow gathered the Bengals captains and they walked over as a group to the Bills’ locker room to check on the Buffalo players.”

Media had captured the scene at the time:

In a traumatic event in which a game is of the least importance, Bengals leaders, while playing host, appeared to check in on other players in a splendid display of humanity.

Vikingforlife
5d ago

Great sportsmanship, guys. That's what it's all about. This Viking fan is hoping for the very best outcome for this young man. 💜💛💜

E Mon
5d ago

While my heart ached for this young man, his family, team & fans my heart was full with the respect shown to him. Cincy players & fan were incredible. Their quiet show of respect, applause for teams leaving, going to hospital to pray? All awesome & restores faith in humanity 🙏

Laura Dittman
5d ago

Incident that's hitting everyone in sports and outside . These players put their life on the line for themselves, family and spectators. Very respectful move by Bengals. This incident puts a scare into those players.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

