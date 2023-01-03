ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: Paul Kozakiewicz

The November election is over and the final results have been certified. From now on, the eastern end of John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park will be closed to vehicle traffic, except for deliveries to the de Young Museum, first responders and the park shuttle. The Upper Great Highway will also be closed on weekends starting at noon on Fridays, per a vote of the SF Board of Supervisors in December, until a study can be completed and final action taken.
Announcements: January, 2023

Sign up on the TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. All supplies provided. • Clement Street Happy Hour Cleanup. Friday, Jan. 6, 3:30-5 p.m. Meet in front of The Bitter End (441 Clement St.) then stay afterward for a drink and to meet fellow volunteers. • Great...
Letter to the Editor: Against Removing Parking Spaces for Bikeshare

Feel free to share this with your readers. Dear Sustainable Streets, Ms. Stonehill, Mr. Leung, and Supervisor-Elect Joel Engardio:. I am strongly against your plan, promoted by then-District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar, who was defeated in the last election exactly for stunts like this, putting the Bike Coalition over his own constituents, that will remove parking and put a commercial enterprise in a residential neighborhood. Shall you include a taco truck why you are at it? This is an insulting and outrageous exercise in undemocratic decision-making by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA).
