HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Allen leads All-Area 8-man Team
Butte County’s Treyton Allen is the All-Area 8-man Player of the Year. The senior was named the 1AD1 District 5-6 Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,078 yards and 20 touchdowns in helping lead the Pirates to the state playoffs. He was also named to the 1AD1 all-state first team.
Pocatello infant dies after battling RSV
In mid-December Oddie Chacon of Pocatello started to get sick after contracting RSV. The day after Christmas the year-and-a-half-old boy needed to be placed in a coma and flown to Children's Primary in Salt Lake as the virus worsened. Yesterday, after weeks of fighting, little Oddie has passed away. Now the community is trying to help Oddie's parents grieve without worrying about finances. ...
Bingham County reflects on accomplishments, looks ahead
As the county has grown and changed, Bingham County officials have worked over the past year to help the county adapt to those changes. As the population of the county increases, county officials have to work to accommodate that population as well as protect the people whose family have been living here for generations.
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business
IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
Chubbuck woman miraculously survives being run over by her own SUV
CHUBBUCK — A local woman miraculously escaped serious injury when she was run over by her own SUV in Chubbuck on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. when the Chubbuck woman stopped her Chevrolet Equinox on Whitaker Road near Jordan Loop to get her mail out of her mailbox, police said. The woman exited her SUV thinking she had put it in park but in reality she had...
Police release names of those who were part of officer-involved shooting
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has released the names of those involved in an officer-involved shooting six weeks after the incident occurred. Kevin Chambers, 63, was shot by Idaho Falls police officer Dustin Cook on Nov. 27 after ignoring commands from Cook to drop a knife, according to a news release from the department.
Man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness appears in court
IDAHO FALLS – A man charged with second-degree murder appeared in court Tuesday to discuss various motions before his trial is set to start all over again. Jake Eilander, 37, was indicted on June 16 after allegedly shooting and killing 44-year-old Ulises Rangel behind Planet Fitness. Eilander appeared in...
Traffic stops in East Idaho result in felony drug arrests
At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to...
