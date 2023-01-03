Read full article on original website
Eric Bischoff Believes Vince McMahon Returned To WWE In Order To Aggressively Pursue A Sale
WWE confirmed that Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, alongside two of his preferred candidates, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. It was also made very clear that McMahon’s return does not guarantee a sale will happen. While speaking on the latest edition of his...
WWE Keeping Identity Of Uncle Howdy A Secret Backstage
WWE are going to great lengths to keep the identity of Uncle Howdy a secret – even backstage. Uncle Howdy’s identity has yet to be revealed, with a full body outfit and a mask keeping fans from knowing who Bray Wyatt’s frenemy is. While his build has been broken down and many fans believe they know who it is, for now WWE have yet to confirm the man underneath the mask.
Tessa Blanchard’s Husband Tweets And Delete’s Message About Cheating
The pro wrestling world is full of interesting characters, and sometimes drama follows them. Tessa Blanchard is no stranger to controversy, or cashing in on her nuclear heat, but this time her personal life is the focus of things. Tessa Blanchard’s husband, Daga, sent out a meme with a very...
WATCH: Jade Cargill Hits Incredible Transition To Finish Skye Blue
Skye Blue challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship on AEW Battle Of The Belts 5. The match was incredible and with some distractions from Red Velvet, Skye Blue came close. In the end Jade Cargill retained her championship. But, it was in epic fashion. Skye Blue tried for a Hurricanrana, but Jade reversed it from a powerbomb position to an electric chair position, then threw Skye in the air to catch her into the Jaded finisher. It was a beautiful sight to see. Check it out below!
Nyla Rose Will Test Moves On Serpentico In AEW Fight Forever
Nyla Rose can’t wait for Fight Forever. AEW’s Fight Forever video game was announced back in 2020 and is expected to be released around the world “soon”. Although the company has yet to confirm an official release date, websites such as GameStop and Amazon currently note that the game will be released on December 31, 2023, which is usually a placeholder date. In a new interview with Fightful, Nyla Rose talked about her excitement for the game.
Ronda Rousey Wants To Try Her Hand In The Women’s Tag Team Division In WWE
As seen on the previous episode of Friday Night Smackdown, The Baddest Woman On The Planet ended up dropping the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair, which turned out to be quite a shocking result. While speaking during her gaming stream, Ronda Rousey was asked when she would be...
WATCH: Batista Shows Off His Tattoo’s For GQ
Batista is a tattoo lover. Dave Bautista, known ti wrestling fans as ”Batista”, recently sat down with GQ to show off all of his tattoos and detail some of them including his favorites, his cover ups and even explains why he has a little Winnie The Pooh tattoo on his leg. He also talked about what tattoos were the most painful and notes one of them had to be done three times in the same session due to a mess up. You can check out the video below!
Mike Bailey Issues A Challenge To Kenny King For A ‘Pit Fight’
Kenny King has been obsessed with “Speedball” Mike Bailey for weeks and now he took it too far. Kenny King finally managed to push Mike to his breaking point on the January 5th episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Previously, Mike Bailey hasn’t let Kenny get under his skin but now after Kenny King beat up Speedball’s students in their dojo, Bailey finally snapped and he wants more than a wrestling match against King. He wants a Pit Fight.
Miyu Yamashita Suffers Concussion, Off Of Pro Wrestling Eve’s 100th Show On 1/7/23￼
Miyu Yamashita is on the shelf with a concussion. Miyu Yamashita is the reigning champion of Pro Wrestling EVE. Now, the promotion has announced that Miyu will not be able to fly out to London for the event because she has been diagnosed with a concussion. Making the announcement via Twitter, Pro Wrestling EVE has stated that an announcement will come in the coming days about a card change, and Yamashita’s next appearance will be announced as soon as possible.
WWE Interested In Top NJPW Star
WWE will continue with Triple H’s creative direction, despite Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors. That being said, Triple H is going to continue casting his recruitment net, and he’s looking toward Japan. According to Fightful Select, WWE is interested in bringing Tama Tonga in....
Most Fans In Attendance At Wrestle Kingdom 17 Did Not Know Who Mercedes Moné Was
Sasha Banks made her shocking debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted as ‘The CEO’ Mercedes Mone. She came out after KAIRI’s successful title defense against Tam Nakano. However, Mone did not get the expected reaction from fans in attendance. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter,...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results: 1/7/23
WWE held its latest Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)...
PWG: Battle Of Los Angeles Night 1 Live Results – 1/7/23
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held their two night BOLA tournament which features some of the best talent in independent wrestling, with the winner earning a trophy and a PWG World Title Match. Thanks to @cuellar_cck , results are below. PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Night 1:. Masha Slamovich def. Alex Shelley.
Lineup Revealed For NJPW And Pro Wrestling NOAH Joint Wrestle Kingdom Event
The card has been revealed. New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH will collaborate on January 21st for Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Yokohama Arena. The two promotions held a joint event on January 8, 2022 as part of a three-night Wrestle Kingdom 16 event. Now, they’re back for more. Members of NOAH’s Kongo will battle members of NJPW’s Los Ingobernables de Japon in a best-of-five series. You can see the full card below.
What Was Covered During WWE Employee Meeting Before SmackDown
WWE held an employee wide meeting regarding Vince McMahon returning to the WWE board of directors. Fightful Select reported a few notes from this meeting prior to SmackDown. It was stressed that WWE’s day-to-day operation will not change. That being said, Triple H will remain in creative control, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as the company’s co-CEOs.
Why The New Day Stopped Their Podcast
The New Day had a podcast together, but it stopped abruptly in 2022. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that there were a few reasons why the New Day’s podcast was nixed. Big E’s neck injury had a lot to do with it, but Xavier Woods’ schedule with G4, before the network was shut down, also played into things.
MJF Says He Loves Every Company Rumored To Be Purchasing WWE (Except Saudi Investor Group)
A list of potential WWE buyers was published, and it included some heavy-hitters. Not only were companies listed, but Saudi Arabia was on there as well. MJF saw this list of potential WWE buyers, and he decided to add his take on things. To further the narrative that his contract could be the bidding war of 2024, MJF declared his love for all companies who might buy WWE. Interestingly enough, he didn’t include Saudi Arabia on that list.
Ricky Starks Says His AEW Debut Match With Cody Rhodes Is His Favorite Match
Ricky Starks chooses his favorite match of his career so far. Starks has come a long way from his first match for AEW, where he would take on Cody Rhodes in a TNT title match on an episode of Dynamite. Speaking on the Rewind with Besa podcast, recorded before his...
Ricochet Believes 2023 Will Be His Year
Ricochet kicked off the new year by qualifying for the Royal Rumble!. In late 2022, Ricochet won the SmackDown World Cup and challenged for the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther. Though he did not win the gold, he kept the momentum up by defeated Top Dolla to qualify for the WWE Royal Rumble on January 6th. Speaking in a WWE Digital Exclusive, Ricochet was asked to speak about his qualifier win. First, he commented on Hit Row’s post-match attack and said that he was glad Braun Strowman had his back.
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Set For Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble has a title match. WWE has announced tonight during SmackDown that Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. The Bloodline kicked off SmackDown and Roman was not happy with Sami Zayn for losing last week. Kevin Owens interrupted and said that Roman shouldn’t be mad at Sami, he should be mad at him because he’s the problem. And if Roman wants to solve it, he can do it at the Royal Rumble. Roman didn’t give a direct answer in the moment, but now the match is official.
