Max Caster angered Jeff Jarrett with The Acclaimed’s music video from last week’s AEW Dynamite, and Anthony Bowens has warned Jarrett not to take liberties with Caster on this week’s show. As reported, Karen Jarrett took issue with the line in the music video where Caster said Jarrett was “stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.” Fightful reports that Jeff Jarrett took issue with the line on the most recent episode of his My World podcast and said that Caster had some “receipts” headed his way during this week’s AEW World Tag Team Championship match, noting that it would be smart to assume he wasn’t “working” in the match.

1 DAY AGO