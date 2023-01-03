Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Injured On WWE RAW, Helped Out After The Show
Seth Rollins needed helped out following RAW. Seth Rollins battled Austin Theory in the main event of RAW. Following the match, after RAW was off the air, fan footage shows that Seth Rollins tried to get out of the ring on his own, but fell. The ref then threw X up signifying an injury. Rollins was then helped out by referee’s and Corey Graves. It seems like Rollins injury is the same knee he injured back in 2015. You can see the video below.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
bodyslam.net
Max Caster Reveals John Cena Told Him He Does Rap Gimmick Better Than He Ever Did
Max Caster is one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions and he is always a highlight of AEW television. After all, fans simply stay quiet and listen whenever Caster drops his bars. While speaking with AJ Awesome on The AJ Awesome Show, Caster was asked to name his inspirations...
bodyslam.net
Only A “Select Few” Weren’t Happy With Dax Harwood’s Podcast
It’s not as bad as initially thought. While it was being reported that many within AEW were unhappy with Dax Harwood’s podcast where he spoke about the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation, apparently it was actually only a select few who weren’t happy. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that only a select few were unhappy with the podcast and it isn’t as bad as it’s being made out to be. While we don’t have specific names of who was unhappy, it’s the minority.
bodyslam.net
Dana White Expected To Receive Punishment After Wife Slap
Dana White is in some trouble. Following yesterdays report and video being released of Dana White getting into a slap fight with his wife at a nightclub in Mexico, Dana was interviewed by TMZ saying there was no excuse for his actions. Well, now, it seems like his actions will receive consequences. DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen reports that Dana White is expected to receive punishment for slapping his wife.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Opening Theme To Undergo Slight Remix
“Light The Fuse” is set to undergo a slight makeover with the new era of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select now reports that Grapsody’s Will Washington noted on the podcast that the AEW Dynamite theme song, “Light The Fuse” is set to get a bit of a remix. Of course, other production changes are also expected.
bodyslam.net
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Announces Attendance Number For Wrestle Kingdom 17
New Japan has been on very strict restrictions regarding their crowd ever since the pandemic. From half crowds, to no noise crowds, they slowly but surely worked with the government to abide by the rules and work towards getting crowds back. Now, though they’re not fully back to 100%, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom held the most fans in attendance since the pandemic began. Today, NJPW announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 had an attendance of 26,085 fans watching the event live in the Tokyo Dome. And the best part, they were all allowed to make noise!
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Loved AJ Styles – Claire Lynch Storyline In IMPACT: “I Had A Blast On That One”
The infamous Claire Lynch storyline was started in 2012 when Bad Influence accused Dixie Carter and AJ Styles of having an affair, However, it was later revealed revealed that Styles and Dixie were trying to help out a girl who was a drug addict called Claire Lynch. Bad Influence then...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed For 1/6/23
AEW Rampage is live in Seattle this Friday. During Dynamite, they ran down the lineup for the show which includes tag matches from Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker as well as the BCC. You can check out the full lineup below. AEW Rampage 1/6/23:. Top Flight vs Bryan Danielson and...
bodyslam.net
Tony Schiavone Clarifies He Is Not Retiring Anytime Soon
Tony Schiavone makes a clarification about his future in announcing. While speaking On the latest What Happened When podcast, Schiavone cleared up some comments he made on his podcast about being “tired,” which some took to mean that he would be retiring soon. Those comments kicked off headlines of retirement.
bodyslam.net
Mercedes Varnado Sends A Message To Mei Suruga And ChocoPro
Mercedes Varnado, Mercedes Monè, the former Sasha Banks is seemingly headed to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom January 4th as a part of the STARDOM roster. But, that’s apparently not the only place she’s going. At todays ChocoPro show in Japan, there was a message on a postcard that reads “Mei Suruga is the reason I’m coming to Japan and you can Bank on that!! From the boss, Mercedes.” I don’t think it can be any more clear than that. Mei, the Boss is coming.
bodyslam.net
TJPW To Debut In Los Angeles In March
Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling is a wrestling promotion based in Japan, bjg they’re headed to the United States. At their show tonight, it was announced that TJPW is headed to Los Angeles for a show on March 31, 2022 at the Globe Theater, which is the same building Pro Wrestling Guerrilla runs in. March 31st is also a Friday, which is the day before WrestleMania, so, expect some TJPW talent all over WrestleMania weekend activities.
411mania.com
Anthony Bowens Warns Jeff Jarrett Not To ‘Take Liberties’ With Max Caster On AEW Dynamite
Max Caster angered Jeff Jarrett with The Acclaimed’s music video from last week’s AEW Dynamite, and Anthony Bowens has warned Jarrett not to take liberties with Caster on this week’s show. As reported, Karen Jarrett took issue with the line in the music video where Caster said Jarrett was “stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.” Fightful reports that Jeff Jarrett took issue with the line on the most recent episode of his My World podcast and said that Caster had some “receipts” headed his way during this week’s AEW World Tag Team Championship match, noting that it would be smart to assume he wasn’t “working” in the match.
PWMania
Former WWE Superstar Talks About His Dad Making Fun Of Him For Not Wrestling In AEW
The former WWE Superstar once known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players recently spoke with Steve Fall of The Ten Count for an interview, during which he spoke about the possibility of turning up in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On potentially...
bodyslam.net
WWE Tried To Bring John Madden Into The Fold On Numerous Occasions
WWE has worked with many celebrities over the years. Among many other examples, Arnold Schwarzenegger, William Shatner, Kid Rock, Snoop Dogg, Bob Uecker, Pete Rose, Mike Tyson, and Mr. T have all been a part of the company in the past. While speaking on his Something To Wrestle podcast, WWE...
bodyslam.net
2023 for NJPW
2022 was a strange year for NJPW, the first half wasn’t a good as people expected it would be, but the last few months of 2022 were amazing for NJPW, and with that momentum carrying over to 2023. This year looks to be one of major opportunities for NJPW.
bodyslam.net
John Cena Posts TikTok Of Him Hanging Out With New Day And Jimmy Uso Backstage At Last Week’s SmackDown
The Face that Runs the Place had not wrestled a single match in 2022 and his streak of wrestling once every year for the last 20 years was in deep jeopardy. However, John Cena returned to in-ring action on the last SmackDown of 2022. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to battle Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
CNET
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Live: How to Watch, Full Results, Sasha Banks Arrives and More
The biggest wrestling event outside of WWE's WrestleMania lights up the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Wednesday, Jan. 4. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom has made a name for itself over the last two decades for showcasing some of the best professional wrestling on the planet each year on 01/04 — and based on this year's card, it's likely to do so again.
bodyslam.net
STARDOM Triangle Derby Opening Night Results – 1/3/23
STARDOM held their opening night of Triangle Derby on January 3, 2023. This is a six-woman tag team tournament and it aired on STARDOM World. Winners of each match gain 2 points in the tournament and draws gain each team 1 point. You can check out the results of the show below.
