ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
srqmagazine.com

Local Organizations Bring Choral Singing as a Better Approach to Improving Speech and Voice Disorders in Parkinson's.

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s and Key Chorale will offer the free voice strengthening program series, the Off-Key Chorale, beginning in January. The Off-Key Chorale provides an opportunity for individuals with Parkinson’s disease to improve and strengthen their voices through singing and provides a fellowship activity for people whose social opportunities are often limited by this disease. Celebrating its 10th year, the Off-Key Chorale kicks off the winter season with music from “The Times They Are A Changin” rehearsing every Thursday at 10:45am from January 12th – March 2nd at a new location -Senior Friendship Center at 1888 Brother Geenen Way in Sarasota. This program is offered at NO CHARGE and is comprised of people living with Parkinson’s, family members, caregivers, and volunteer singers from Key Chorale. Led by Joseph Caulkins, Key Chorale Artistic Director with live musical accompaniment by Lee Dougherty Ross with Artist Series Concerts.Register for this free program on the Neuro Challenge Program Calendar at NeuroChallenge.org.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

The Players Centre Presents Pulitzer Prize Winning Play, Proof

The Players Centre presents the Pulitzer Prize winning play, Proof by David Auburn, Jan. 12-22, 2023 at Studio 1130-The Crossings at Siesta Key (3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239). Directed by Kelly Wynn Woodland, with Stage Manager Diane Cepeda, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play, Proof is a passionate, intelligent story about fathers and daughters, the nature of genius, and the power of love. On the eve of her 25th birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father’s who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. When: Jan. 12-14 and 17-21 at 7:30pm; Jan. 15 and 21-22 at 2pm.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Scholarships Give Glimpses of Tomorrows

For many of us, the first days of a new year are brimming with visions of the future, as this is the time we proclaim our resolutions and begin to carve out plans for how to see them through. That rush of energetic progress—setting goals, imagining a brighter tomorrow, and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy