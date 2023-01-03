Read full article on original website
Irish Lopes
2d ago
Probation Five Year's and slap on the wrist.No differently inside of and cell he should have gotten.Anyone else judge would have gave time sentence and more.
Reply
18
Slim
2d ago
Hmm everyone else is doing prison Time but that’s not a bad deal he got take $100,000 only pay back $30,000 that really is a low interest loan!
Reply(4)
12
NeverRedAgain22/24
2d ago
Cops here advertise their corruption without fear of repercussions. That’s because they’ve been dirty for generations. Huge homes, fancy cars, motorcycles on display. So obvious they steal drug dealers money here and the badge bunnies of blue lives matter turn a blind eye every time.
Reply(1)
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labelsBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Opportunity for Sunny Isles Beach Students: College Scholarships AvailableCorrie WritingSunny Isles Beach, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
niceville.com
Florida gang member gets life for murders committed during home invasions
FLORIDA – A member of a Florida gang has been sentenced to life in prison for murders committed during home invasions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Gang member Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”), 28, has been sentenced to life in...
Palm Beach Gardens attorney sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud
Derek James Acree, a Palm Beach Gardens attorney, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for submitting fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief.
niceville.com
Florida towing company owner sentenced for tax evasion
FLORIDA – The owner of a South Florida wrecker service has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Craig Goldstein, 60, of Boca Raton, the former owner of a Lauderdale Lakes towing company, was...
WSAV-TV
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. Person of interest in Florida double murder detained …. A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being...
niceville.com
Florida postal worker pleads guilty to stealing mail, says she was after weed
FLORIDA – A Florida postal employee has pleaded guilty to stealing parcels of mail and reportedly told investigators she removed marijuana from the mailing facility, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Jonisha M. Williams, 36, of Jacksonville,...
North Alabama man arrested for ‘dark web fraud scheme’ in Florida
An Arab man was arrested in Florida last week in connection to what officials are calling a "dark web fraud scheme."
niceville.com
$50,000 reward offered for information about Florida murder
FLORIDA – A cash reward is being offered for information about a 2017 Florida homicide, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has announced. According to the FDLE, a reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who murdered Jaworski Williams of Jasper. Anyone with information should call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office or FDLE.
Illegal Immigrant & Fraud Violinist Arrested In Palm Beach County
An investigation found that 22-year old Giovani Radu was using a fake non-profit to collect at least $80,000 in the last year, claiming he needed money to help his sick child. Turns out, the man doesn't have any kids.
Top Florida judge issues warning on jury duty scam
Crooks are turning to a new scam to target families in the Tampa Bay area, saying you didn't show up for jury duty and you'll be arrested, unless you pay up.
wlrn.org
Report: Florida prisons ban more than 20,000 publications behind bars
Florida’s prison system has banned more than 20,000 publications, according to a review by the nonprofit news organization The Marshall Project. The titles that prison staff don’t want incarcerated Floridians to have range from adult coloring books to journals on prison abolition. The reasoning behind banning some of...
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
Florida Refuses to Disclose Where It’s Holding Parkland Shooter
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been in custody in the Florida Department of Corrections for the past nine weeks—but where exactly he’s being held is unknown. Florida has refused to reveal his location of the convicted murderer, who was sentenced to 34 life sentences in October after a high-profile trial. Many of the family members of the victims had hoped for a death sentence for the killer, who took the lives of 17 people in February 2018. Cruz’s hidden location may be linked to the state’s concern that other inmates could try and kill him, although the state hasn’t confirmed such a connection. “They’re going to do everything they can to keep him alive. Too many inmates have nothing to lose,” Ron McAndrew, a retired Florida prison warden, told the Orlando Sentinel.Read it at Orlando Sentinel
wtaj.com
Sheriff: Florida burglars call 911 for help moving things, ride to airport
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple was arrested after sheriffs said they called 911 to get help moving their belongings from a house they were burglarizing. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said they responded to a 911 call that was received, but nobody spoke. When they arrived, they found that nobody lived at the home.
Central Florida corrections officer arrested for battery, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida corrections officer is out on bond after being arrested for battery. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Medina after he was asked to leave a party after becoming violent. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Medina,...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
DeSantis Invokes MLK and Lincoln While Attacking “Wokeness”
Via www.miamitimesonline.com – Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday to start his second term and delivered a divisive inauguration speech that further embraces the culture wars. Here are select excerpts from his remarks:. Freedom lives here, in our great Sunshine State of Florida!. It lives in the courage...
WSVN-TV
Man caught on video using key to steal mail from NW Miami-Dade office building; swiped items include over $100K in checks
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business owner is speaking out and sharing his concerns about the thief who was caught on surveillance video using a key to steal mail from post boxes at an office building. The security footage captured the subject opening post boxes at Plaza...
Venue that hosted the drag show may be at risk of losing its liquor license and ability to operate in Florida
The venue that held the Drag Race show recently could potentially lose its liquor license and its ability to operate in Florida following an investigation by Governor DeSantis' administration.
Florida state representative resigns after federal indictment, race for seat heats
ORLANDO, Fla. — The race to replace a former state lawmaker out of Ocala is heating up. Former Republican State Representative Joe Harding stepped down last month after being arrested on federal fraud charges. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Harding is accused of participating in a...
Black-Owned Florida Golf Course Gets Hit By Hate Vandals Again
The Martin Downs Country Club is one of the few African-American-owned golf courses in the U.S. and its CEO says vandals have struck for a second time in the same spot.
Texas store employee accused of stealing, cashing in more than $21K of lottery tickets
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas convenience store employee is accused of stealing more than $31,000 worth of lottery tickets, which allowed her to cash in more than $21,000 worth of winning tickets, authorities said. Mayra Alejandra Rios, 37, of San Antonio, was arrested Wednesday and charged with lottery fraud,...
Comments / 31